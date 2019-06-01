Video: Austin Riley hits historic rookie mark with home run

Braves rookie outfielder Austin Riley swung for the fences again on Saturday, boosting the club to a 6-4 lead over the Tigers with a two-run shot in the top of the sixth inning. The home run — a 427-footer that sailed over the bullpen and into the left field stands — not only marked Riley’s eighth homer of the year, but placed him in a unique subset of rookie hitters, too.
Per MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, Riley is just the fourth MLB hitter to notch eight or more home runs through his first 16 career games. Following Saturday’s feat, he joined the likes of former rookies Carlos Delgado (eight home runs in 13 games), Trevor Story (eight homers in 13 games), and Rhys Hoskins (nine homers in 16 games).
Riley, 22, was ranked fourth in the Braves’ system (and no. 34 overall) by MLB Pipeline at the start of the 2019 season. So far, he’s lived up to his billing, slashing a comfortable .349/.388/.762 with 10 extra-base hits, 22 RBI (tied for most by any player in their first 16 career games), and a 1.150 OPS through 67 plate appearances.
Thanks to his timely home run, the Braves improved their record with a 10-5 win over the Tigers. At 22-33, they currently trail the Phillies by 2.5 games for first place in the NL East.
Brewers starter Gio González has been shifted to the 10-day injured list after experiencing fatigue in his left arm, the club announced Saturday. The move is retroactive to Wednesday and will allow Milwaukee to reinstate González as soon as June 8.
According to comments given by manager Craig Counsell, the 33-year-old southpaw isn’t experiencing pain in his arm, just a “not right” feeling that gave him some concern. It’s unclear whether or not he’ll need more than the minimum 10 days on the IL at this point, but it’s understandable that the Brewers would prefer to take precautionary measures before the injury worsens.
González got off to something of a delayed start in 2019 after inking a major-league deal with the Brewers at the end of April. So far this season, he’s 2-1 in six starts with a respectable 3.19 ERA, 2.6 BB/9, and 7.5 SO/9 across 31 innings. He helped propel the Brewers to a 5-4 win over the Twins in his most recent outing, scattering a season-high four runs, a walk, and seven strikeouts over just 4 2/3 innings.
In González’s absence, the Brewers will reinstate catcher Manny Piña from the 10-day IL (hamstring strain) and send right-hander Zach Davies to the mound for their series finale against the Pirates on Sunday. If all goes well, they should be able to wrap up the lefty’s 10-day stint by next Saturday; which, coincidentally, is the first day they’ll need a fifth starter to round out the rotation.