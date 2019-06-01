Red Sox place Steve Pearce on 10-day injured list

The Red Sox have placed first baseman Steve Pearce on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain, the team announced Saturday. In a corresponding move, infielder/outfielder Sam Travis was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.
It’s been a disheartening season for the 36-year-old Pearce, who has already spent some time on the injured list after rehabbing a calf strain last month. He lasted just one inning during Friday’s 4-1 loss to the Yankees and exited in the second inning after experiencing back spasms in his first and only at-bat of the night. Through Friday, he’s batting a lackluster .180/.245/.258 with five extra-base hits, nine RBI, and a .503 PA across 99 plate appearances this season.
With fellow first baseman Mitch Moreland also on the mend from a back strain and knee discomfort, the Red Sox will likely turn to some combination of Michael Chavis and Brock Holt at first base. Travis is also expected to see some time there, and may finally see a breakthrough at the plate after carrying a .251/.359/.371 batting line in Triple-A this spring.
Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that the Mariners and Phillies are discussing a potential deal involving Seattle outfielder Jay Bruce. At this stage, a deal doesn’t appear to be imminent, nor has the return for Bruce been revealed.
Still, it would be an interesting get for the Phillies, who could use the bench depth and, according to The Athletic’s Matt Gelb, have “had interest in Bruce for years dating back to Mets days.” Gelb adds that Bruce would also give the club another option in left field, which is currently staffed by a combination of Nick Williams and backup outfielders Scott Kingery and Sean Rodríguez.
It’s been several years since Bruce’s “Mets days,” and he doesn’t look exactly like the .250-average, 2.0-fWAR player of seasons past. That’s not to say he’s dealing with career-low numbers, however. Despite a deceptively-low .212/.283/.533 batting line, he’s put up 14 home runs (including no. 300) and a heartening 116 OPS+ across his first 148 plate appearances in 2019.
Should the deal go through, the Phillies are expected to shoulder the bulk of Bruce’s remaining $14 million salary in 2020.