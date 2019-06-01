Joey Gallo
AP Images

Joey Gallo exits game with oblique injury

By Ashley VarelaJun 1, 2019, 9:28 PM EDT
Rangers centerfielder Joey Gallo was lifted from Saturday’s 6-2 win over the Royals after experiencing tightness in his left oblique. While the extent of his injury has yet to be determined, he’s expected to undergo an MRI and appears likely to end up on the injured list, if only as a precaution.

Gallo broke through a scoreless tie in the fourth inning with a first-pitch, two-RBI home run against the Royals’ Homer Bailey, but didn’t survive his second trip to the plate in the fifth. He made it through a handful of pitches from Bailey before grabbing at his side, at which point he consulted with club manager Chris Woodward and a team trainer. He left the game shortly afterward and was replaced by outfielder and pinch-hitter Danny Santana, who grounded into a force out and stole second base before the inning came to an uneventful end.

Per Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Gallo initially felt discomfort in his oblique after returning a base hit from Cheslor Cuthbert in the top of the fourth, but elected to remain in the game until his next at-bat.

Injury notwithstanding, the 25-year-old is off to a strong start in 2019. He exited Saturday’s game with a .276/.421/.653 batting line, 17 home runs, and an AL-best 1.074 OPS through 214 plate appearances. Should Gallo be confined to the injured list for the next couple of weeks, Wilson adds that Triple-A outfielders Delino DeShields and Zack Granite may be in line to replace him in center field.

Video: Austin Riley hits historic rookie mark with home run

Austin Riley
AP Images
By Ashley VarelaJun 1, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT
Braves rookie outfielder Austin Riley swung for the fences again on Saturday, boosting the club to a 6-4 lead over the Tigers with a two-run shot in the top of the sixth inning. The home run — a 427-footer that sailed over the bullpen and into the left field stands — not only marked Riley’s eighth homer of the year, but placed him in a unique subset of rookie hitters, too.

Per MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, Riley is just the fourth MLB hitter to notch eight or more home runs through his first 16 career games. Following Saturday’s feat, he joined the likes of former rookies Carlos Delgado (eight home runs in 13 games), Trevor Story (eight homers in 13 games), and Rhys Hoskins (nine homers in 16 games).

Riley, 22, was ranked fourth in the Braves’ system (and no. 34 overall) by MLB Pipeline at the start of the 2019 season. So far, he’s lived up to his billing, slashing a comfortable .349/.388/.762 with 10 extra-base hits, 22 RBI (tied for most by any player in their first 16 career games), and a 1.150 OPS through 67 plate appearances.

Thanks to his timely home run, the Braves improved their record with a 10-5 win over the Tigers. At 22-33, they currently trail the Phillies by 2.5 games for first place in the NL East.