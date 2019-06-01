Jay Bruce is newest member of 300-home run club

Only seven active Major Leaguers had done it so far. On Friday, Mariners outfielder Jay Bruce became the eighth player to knock in at least 300 career home runs and 300 doubles, cementing his status with a 416-foot home run in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Angels’ Tyler Skaggs.
The solo blast marked Bruce’s 14th such hit of the year. While he has yet to approach the levels of productivity reached during his 2017 campaign with the Mets, he’s already started to improve on last year’s totals, and finished Friday’s 4-3 win with a .212/.283/.533 batting line, 25 extra bases, 28 RBI, and an .816 OPS through 184 plate appearances.
With his milestone home run, Bruce joins Albert Pujols (642 home runs, 646 doubles), Miguel Cabrera (467, 564), Edwin Encarnación (393, 353), Nelson Cruz (367, 307), Curtis Granderson (338, 337), Ryan Braun (331, 379), and Robinson Canó (314, 547) on the list of active players with 300+ home runs and 300+ doubles. It’s a list that could see some expansion later this season, as Evan Longoria, Justin Upton, and Matt Kemp are nearing the mark as well.
Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that the Mariners and Phillies are discussing a potential deal involving Seattle outfielder Jay Bruce. At this stage, a deal doesn’t appear to be imminent, nor has the return for Bruce been revealed.
Still, it would be an interesting get for the Phillies, who could use the bench depth and, according to The Athletic’s Matt Gelb, have “had interest in Bruce for years dating back to Mets days.” Gelb adds that Bruce would also give the club another option in left field, which is currently staffed by a combination of Nick Williams and backup outfielders Scott Kingery and Sean Rodríguez.
It’s been several years since Bruce’s “Mets days,” and he doesn’t look exactly like the .250-average, 2.0-fWAR player of seasons past. That’s not to say he’s dealing with career-low numbers, however. Despite a deceptively-low .212/.283/.533 batting line, he’s put up 14 home runs (including no. 300) and a heartening 116 OPS+ across his first 148 plate appearances in 2019.
Should the deal go through, the Phillies are expected to shoulder the bulk of Bruce’s remaining $14 million salary in 2020.