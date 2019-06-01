Gio Gonzalez
AP Images

Gio González lands on 10-day injured list with ‘dead’ arm

By Ashley VarelaJun 1, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brewers starter Gio González has been shifted to the 10-day injured list after experiencing fatigue in his left arm, the club announced Saturday. The move is retroactive to Wednesday and will allow Milwaukee to reinstate González as soon as June 8.

According to comments given by manager Craig Counsell, the 33-year-old southpaw isn’t experiencing pain in his arm, just a “not right” feeling that gave him some concern. It’s unclear whether or not he’ll need more than the minimum 10 days on the IL at this point, but it’s understandable that the Brewers would prefer to take precautionary measures before the injury worsens.

González got off to something of a delayed start in 2019 after inking a major-league deal with the Brewers at the end of April. So far this season, he’s 2-1 in six starts with a respectable 3.19 ERA, 2.6 BB/9, and 7.5 SO/9 across 31 innings. He helped propel the Brewers to a 5-4 win over the Twins in his most recent outing, scattering a season-high four runs, a walk, and seven strikeouts over just 4 2/3 innings.

In González’s absence, the Brewers will reinstate catcher Manny Piña from the 10-day IL (hamstring strain) and send right-hander Zach Davies to the mound for their series finale against the Pirates on Sunday. If all goes well, they should be able to wrap up the lefty’s 10-day stint by next Saturday; which, coincidentally, is the first day they’ll need a fifth starter to round out the rotation.

Report: Mariners, Phillies discussing trade for Jay Bruce

Jay Bruce
Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaJun 1, 2019, 3:27 PM EDT
8 Comments

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that the Mariners and Phillies are discussing a potential deal involving Seattle outfielder Jay Bruce. At this stage, a deal doesn’t appear to be imminent, nor has the return for Bruce been revealed.

Still, it would be an interesting get for the Phillies, who could use the bench depth and, according to The Athletic’s Matt Gelb, have “had interest in Bruce for years dating back to Mets days.” Gelb adds that Bruce would also give the club another option in left field, which is currently staffed by a combination of Nick Williams and backup outfielders Scott Kingery and Sean Rodríguez.

It’s been several years since Bruce’s “Mets days,” and he doesn’t look exactly like the .250-average, 2.0-fWAR player of seasons past. That’s not to say he’s dealing with career-low numbers, however. Despite a deceptively-low .212/.283/.533 batting line, he’s put up 14 home runs (including no. 300) and a heartening 116 OPS+ across his first 148 plate appearances in 2019.

Should the deal go through, the Phillies are expected to shoulder the bulk of Bruce’s remaining $14 million salary in 2020.