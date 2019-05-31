Rockies option Kyle Freeland

The Rockies have optioned left-hander Kyle Freeland to Triple-A Albuquerque, the team announced Friday. In a series of subsequent roster moves, outfielder Yonathan Daza was also optioned to Triple-A, while right-hander Jesus Tinoco was recalled and southpaw Chris Rusin was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.

To say that the 26-year-old Freeland has not lived up to last year’s Cy Young-contending results is an understatement. The lefty is 2-6 in his first 12 starts of the 2019 season, with a 7.13 ERA, 3.8 BB/9, and 7.4 SO/9 through 59 1/3 innings — a far cry from the career-best 2.85 ERA and 4.2 fWAR he produced in 2018. He currently leads the National League in home runs allowed (16) and both leagues in runs allowed (47).

The Rockies appeared to reach their breaking point with Freeland following Thursday’s 11-10 win over the Diamondbacks. The pitcher lasted just three innings — his second-shortest start of the season to date — and gave up five runs and two homers while striking out just one of 14 batters. Per Thomas Harding of MLB.com, he’s also struggled with a finger blister this spring, as well as some issues with his arm angle and mechanics, all things he plans to address during his time in the minors.

A rotation replacement has yet to be announced.