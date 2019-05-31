Kyle Freeland
Rockies option Kyle Freeland

By Ashley VarelaMay 31, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT
The Rockies have optioned left-hander Kyle Freeland to Triple-A Albuquerque, the team announced Friday. In a series of subsequent roster moves, outfielder Yonathan Daza was also optioned to Triple-A, while right-hander Jesus Tinoco was recalled and southpaw Chris Rusin was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.

To say that the 26-year-old Freeland has not lived up to last year’s Cy Young-contending results is an understatement. The lefty is 2-6 in his first 12 starts of the 2019 season, with a 7.13 ERA, 3.8 BB/9, and 7.4 SO/9 through 59 1/3 innings — a far cry from the career-best 2.85 ERA and 4.2 fWAR he produced in 2018. He currently leads the National League in home runs allowed (16) and both leagues in runs allowed (47).

The Rockies appeared to reach their breaking point with Freeland following Thursday’s 11-10 win over the Diamondbacks. The pitcher lasted just three innings — his second-shortest start of the season to date — and gave up five runs and two homers while striking out just one of 14 batters. Per Thomas Harding of MLB.com, he’s also struggled with a finger blister this spring, as well as some issues with his arm angle and mechanics, all things he plans to address during his time in the minors.

A rotation replacement has yet to be announced.

Cards send Yadier Molina to the injured list with a strained thumb tendon

By Craig CalcaterraMay 31, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT
The St. Louis Cardinals have placed Yadier Molina on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 29. He has a right thumb tendon strain.

Molina suffered the injury on Sunday and only played one more game since then. At the time it was referred to as a bruised hand but it’s obviously more serious. There’s no announced timeline on Molina coming back but based on how he’s rolled over the years he’ll probably be back earlier than anyone thinks. Guy is kinda indestructable.

Andrew Knizner has replaced Molina on the roster and will back up Matt Wieters, who had been backing up Molina.