Rays designate Erik Kratz for assignment

Rays catcher Mike Zunino went on the injured list last month so, in need of catching depth, Tampa Bay acquired catcher Erik Kratz from the Giants in exchange for a player to be named later. Today the Rays activated Zunino so they designated Kratz for assignment.
They should send him back to the Giants as the player named later, right? Let us have some fun, OK?
Kratz, who turns 39 in two weeks, only played in six games for the Rays, making 17 plate appearances and getting one hit. So, um, no, losing him will not be a big deal. And to be honest, the hope that the Giants might take him back as his own Player to be Named Later is thus a super long shot. Still, he can catch, so maybe someone will consider it. It’s hard to catch.
As is always the case when a fan is injured by a foul ball a conversation about protective netting has emerged in baseball over the past couple of days. As is always the case when that conversation emerges, the first argument of people who are against extending protective netting is “if people would simply pay attention to the game this wouldn’t be a problem.”
Typically my response to that is to note that there are a lot of distractions at a baseball game. Vendors. Scoreboard information and entertainment. The MLB app itself which encourages use and interaction with your phone during a game. Conversations with people near you. Between that and the fact that the seats are closer to the action than ever and the fact that balls come screaming off of bats at over 100 m.p.h., giving someone as little as two seconds to react, it’s simply unrealistic to expect thousands of people to pay such close attention that they’re never at risk.
My friend Jeff Snider of Baseball Essential, however, has an even better response to that: you can be paying super close attention to the game and still be at risk. It all just depends on what you’re paying attention to:
So, anti-netters: in addition to not paying attention to people, scoreboards, phones or anything else, should fans at the game also not pay attention to defense and base-running? Inquiring minds would like to know!