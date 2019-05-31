Getty Images

Nationals’ Triple-A team being in Fresno is less than ideal

By Craig CalcaterraMay 31, 2019, 10:41 AM EDT
There’s an interesting article up over at The Athletic today. In it Brittany Ghiroli explores the challenges of the Washington Nationals’ Triple-A team being in Fresno. A very long — and not very direct — flight away from Nats Park.

It used to be a bit more common to see farm clubs a long way away from the big club but this age of frequent roster-shuffling, specialization and greater ability to diagnose injuries — and thus sideline players more readily — means that the shuttle between Triple-A and the bigs is used more frequently. When that shuttle requires a redeye flight in order to get a player to the park by first pitch of a day game or an early morning wakeup call to get there by an evening tilt, it can mean for some tired players. Or, in some cases, it can mean playing shorthanded for a day since you can’t get a guy to the park on short notice.

So why do the Nats have a Triple-A team in Fresno? Ghiroli notes that it’s the club’s failure to either (a) cultivate good relationships with minor league ownership groups with whom they need to affiliate; or (b) do what a lot of clubs have done and bought their way into the ownership group of a minor league team, thereby solidifying good relationships. As a result, the Nats have had their top farm club shuffle between four different cities — New Orleans, Columbus, Syracuse and Fresno — in fifteen years. Since they don’t own like the Mets now own Syracuse and they don’t have a solid relationship like the Indians do now with Columbus, for example, they have to play musical chairs every couple of years when affiliate agreements are up. Last time the music stopped they ended up in Fresno. Next time it could be someplace else.

Interesting read. Worth your time.

Gio González lands on 10-day injured list with ‘dead’ arm

Gio Gonzalez
AP Images
By Ashley VarelaJun 1, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT
Brewers starter Gio González has been shifted to the 10-day injured list after experiencing fatigue in his left arm, the club announced Saturday. The move is retroactive to Wednesday and will allow Milwaukee to reinstate González as soon as June 8.

According to comments given by manager Craig Counsell, the 33-year-old southpaw isn’t experiencing pain in his arm, just a “not right” feeling that gave him some concern. It’s unclear whether or not he’ll need more than the minimum 10 days on the IL at this point, but it’s understandable that the Brewers would prefer to take precautionary measures before the injury worsens.

González got off to something of a delayed start in 2019 after inking a major-league deal with the Brewers at the end of April. So far this season, he’s 2-1 in six starts with a respectable 3.19 ERA, 2.6 BB/9, and 7.5 SO/9 across 31 innings. He helped propel the Brewers to a 5-4 win over the Twins in his most recent outing, scattering a season-high four runs, a walk, and seven strikeouts over just 4 2/3 innings.

In González’s absence, the Brewers will reinstate catcher Manny Piña from the 10-day IL (hamstring strain) and send right-hander Zach Davies to the mound for their series finale against the Pirates on Sunday. If all goes well, they should be able to wrap up the lefty’s 10-day stint by next Saturday; which, coincidentally, is the first day they’ll need a fifth starter to round out the rotation.