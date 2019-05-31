Luke Weaver will not undergo surgery for UCL injury

Diamondbacks starter Luke Weaver is not expected to undergo surgery for an injured right ulnar collateral ligament and flexor pronator, manager Torey Lovullo revealed Friday. Instead, the tentative plan is to allow the right-hander plenty of rest and rehab as he works his way back to the mound.

Weaver, 25, was initially diagnosed with a right forearm strain after experiencing some discomfort during his last start. He was subsequently placed on the 10-day injured list, but is likelier to spend 6-8 weeks in recovery before the D-backs think of returning him to the rotation.

This figures to be the righty’s first major setback of his professional career. While the last few years have been interrupted by moderate injuries and ailments — a left wrist fracture in the minors during the 2016 season; some back pain during his campaign in 2017 — he’s remained consistently healthy during his time in the majors. Following his abbreviated start last Sunday, he holds a 4-3 record through 11 starts with a solid 3.03 ERA, 2.0 BB/9, and 9.8 SO/9 across 62 1/3 innings.

In his absence, the club will utilize rookie righties Jon Duplantier and Taylor Clarke in the rotation. Per MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert, Weaver is optimistic that he’ll rejoin the roster before the end of the 2019 season — though, given the nature of his injury, that’s far from a sure bet at this point.