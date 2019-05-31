Cards send Yadier Molina to the injured list with a strained thumb tendon

The St. Louis Cardinals have placed Yadier Molina on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 29. He has a right thumb tendon strain.

Molina suffered the injury on Sunday and only played one more game since then. At the time it was referred to as a bruised hand but it’s obviously more serious. There’s no announced timeline on Molina coming back but based on how he’s rolled over the years he’ll probably be back earlier than anyone thinks. Guy is kinda indestructable.

Andrew Knizner has replaced Molina on the roster and will back up Matt Wieters, who had been backing up Molina.

