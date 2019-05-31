Cards send Yadier Molina to the injured list with a strained thumb tendon

The St. Louis Cardinals have placed Yadier Molina on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 29. He has a right thumb tendon strain.
Molina suffered the injury on Sunday and only played one more game since then. At the time it was referred to as a bruised hand but it’s obviously more serious. There’s no announced timeline on Molina coming back but based on how he’s rolled over the years he’ll probably be back earlier than anyone thinks. Guy is kinda indestructable.
Andrew Knizner has replaced Molina on the roster and will back up Matt Wieters, who had been backing up Molina.
Rays catcher Mike Zunino went on the injured list last month so, in need of catching depth, Tampa Bay acquired catcher Erik Kratz from the Giants in exchange for a player to be named later. Today the Rays activated Zunino so they designated Kratz for assignment.
They should send him back to the Giants as the player named later, right? Let us have some fun, OK?
Kratz, who turns 39 in two weeks, only played in six games for the Rays, making 17 plate appearances and getting one hit. So, um, no, losing him will not be a big deal. And to be honest, the hope that the Giants might take him back as his own Player to be Named Later is thus a super long shot. Still, he can catch, so maybe someone will consider it. It’s hard to catch.