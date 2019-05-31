Cardinals send Yadier Molina to injured list with strained thumb tendon

Brewers starter Gio González has been shifted to the 10-day injured list after experiencing fatigue in his left arm, the club announced Saturday. The move is retroactive to Wednesday and will allow Milwaukee to reinstate González as soon as June 8.

According to comments given by manager Craig Counsell, the 33-year-old southpaw isn’t experiencing pain in his arm, just a “not right” feeling that gave him some concern. It’s unclear whether or not he’ll need more than the minimum 10 days on the IL at this point, but it’s understandable that the Brewers would prefer to take precautionary measures before the injury worsens.

González got off to something of a delayed start in 2019 after inking a major-league deal with the Brewers at the end of April. So far this season, he’s 2-1 in six starts with a respectable 3.19 ERA, 2.6 BB/9, and 7.5 SO/9 across 31 innings. He helped propel the Brewers to a 5-4 win over the Twins in his most recent outing, scattering a season-high four runs, a walk, and seven strikeouts over just 4 2/3 innings.

In González’s absence, the Brewers will reinstate catcher Manny Piña from the 10-day IL (hamstring strain) and send right-hander Zach Davies to the mound for their series finale against the Pirates on Sunday. If all goes well, they should be able to wrap up the lefty’s 10-day stint by next Saturday; which, coincidentally, is the first day they’ll need a fifth starter to round out the rotation.