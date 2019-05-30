Police report alleges that Odúbel Herrera left “hand print markings” on his girlfriend’s neck

Two weeks ago there was a report that the Cardinals and Cubs were going to meet in the 2020 London Series. Now there’s more backing for that, based on the detective work of the Associated Press, who got a look at the preliminary schedule for 2020 which, while not naming the London dates, does make it pretty obvious who is heading over there and when:

Chicago will be at Philadelphia from June 8-10, then has a pair of off days. The Cubs will be off June 15 and then start a homestand at Wrigley Field against the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox.

The days off pattern with two road games against St. Louis on June 13 and June 14 make it pretty obvious that those games will actually be in London, with the Cardinals as the “home” team.

The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox are scheduled to meet in Major League Baseball’s first games in Europe, at London’s Olympic Stadium on June 29 and 30. As we noted, they’ll be playing on artificial turf. Which means that the Cards and Cubs will be doing so too. Guess that’ll be the first time these two teams have done so since they tore the carpet out of old Busch Stadium before the 1995 season.

