Man who gave Ian Desmond $70 million thinks he’s beyond criticism

By Craig CalcaterraMay 30, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT
Baseball front offices are a lot more polished than they used to be when it comes to public relations. You don’t, like you once did, hear a lot of general managers or team owners taking shots at the press, at least not too sharply, and you don’t see the press taking as many shots at the front office as you used to back in the day.

Part of that is because baseball teams have come to realize that the press is not the enemy, they’re just doing their jobs. Part of that is also attributable to the fact that smart front offices know that, when necessary, they can leverage the press to help their cause and it’s way easier to do that if you don’t antagonize them. It’s also because today’s front office executives are simply smoother than their predecessors used to be and are far more adept at dodging controversy and massaging messages that, in the past, might’ve been more controversial.

As such, it’s been a good while since you’ve heard the general manager of a baseball team speak down to the press as if they are not worthy of questioning him. But the Rockies’ Jeff Bridich did recently. Check out this passage from a just-published book by Rockies play-by-play man Drew Goodman, excerpted at the Denver Post:

“I think I’m personally blessed with a capacity to not really care what is said about me all that much. I don’t really buy into the whole media evaluation.

“The reality is–and this is going to sound petty and bad—if you just objectively look at the people who are evaluating us every day, you know they’ve never come close to doing this job and all the work that goes into it. And most of them, probably 99 percent of them, they’ve never even led anything in their lives.

“They’ve worked for themselves. They’ve been self-interested beat writers who have worked for themselves and they have a job to do every day. I had the good fortune of seeing that for a long time before taking this job. So I knew not to put a whole lot of time and energy into what they think about me.

“It’d be like if I went to a hospital every day and wrote a blog about the job done by one of the surgeons and the things he screwed up. That’s crazy. I know nothing about brain surgery, nor have I ever even worked on the path to become a brain surgeon. That’s what goes on in this industry and other sports industries.”

There is no greater sign of arrogance than someone believing that they are beyond criticism because what they do is so complicated that no one else could possibly understand it. The bit about brain surgery at the end is particularly telling. He casts it as somewhat self-effacing — “I couldn’t do brain surgery” — but in the analogy HE is the brain surgeon and the beat writers who cover the Rockies are thus totally unable to comprehend what he does.

Jeff, you’re an executive for a baseball team. There are, believe it or not, people who get what you do and notice when you screw things up. Like, say, when you give Ian Desmond five-years and $70 million. Unless, of course, you’d like to attempt to dumb that move down to our level so we morons can better understand it.

 

The Mets think the Dodgers could be stealing signs

By Craig CalcaterraMay 30, 2019, 11:18 AM EDT
In the movie “Bull Durham,” Nuke LaLoosh, after giving up a long home run, said “the sucker teed off on that like he knew I was gonna throw a fastball.” The joke, of course, was that the sucker did know, because Nuke’s catcher told him.

It’s certainly not the case that Mets catchers are telling Dodgers hitters what Mets pitchers are throwing this week, but the Mets think something is up. From Kevin Kernan of the New York Post:

After Monday’s loss, a couple Mets told The Post they were concerned the Dodgers were taking some really big swings, almost as if they knew what was coming. They believe the Dodgers are so good at either stealing signs, knowing sequencing patterns of pitchers and arm slots via video that they were onto what Mets pitchers were throwing at times.

“I think they have a system that helps them get some signs and stuff,’’ bench coach Jim Riggleman told The Post. “I don’t think it’s anything illegal, but I think they just do a good job of picking up things.

Again, worth noting, the Mets are NOT accusing the Dodgers of breaking any rules or anything. Stealing signs is not against the rules. It’s gamesmanship. It’s only a violation if they use technology like cameras or transmitted signals or whatever to help them do it. If, as Riggleman suggests, they’re just scouting the Mets’ pitchers’ habits really well, and even if they’re flashing signs to one another from second base, it’s all fair game.

After that Monday game Riggleman said the Mets would work on ways to change sequences and arm slots and stuff in an effort to keep the Dodgers hitters back on their heels a bit as opposed to swinging out of their shoes. Guess it didn’t work because, as we noted in the recaps, last night the Dodgers bashed the living heck out of the Mets bullpen, coming back from a five-run deficit for a dramatic victory. That victory came, in large part, via some big, big swings that sent balls a long, long way, including homers from Corey Seager, Joc Pederson and Max Muncy. It was like they knew what was coming.

Maybe they did?