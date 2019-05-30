Cubs sign Carlos Gonzalez to a minor league deal

Jesse Rogers of ESPN reports that the Cubs have signed Carlos Gonzalez to a minor league deal.
The Indians designated Gonzalez for assignment a week ago after he batted a mere .210/.282/.276 over 117 plate appearances in Cleveland. That came after he had to settle for a minor league contract with the Indians in mid-March.
A few years ago Gonzalez was a superstar, winning three Gold Gloves, two Silver Slugger Awards, making the All-Star team three times and coming in third in the MVP balloting once upon a time. That was then, however. His most recent good season came in 2016, when he hit .298/.350/.505 with 25 homers and drove in 100. In 2017 and 2018 he combined to hit .232/.269/.334.
A depth move for Chicago. Gonzalez will have to prove himself in Iowa and hope for a break.
Reds outfielder Derek Dietrich has absolutely crushed the Pirates this year, hitting seven home runs in nine games against them. Some of them have been absolute moon shoots and Dietrich has admired a few of them, flipped his bat and that sort of thing. One of those stand-and-stare jobs provoked a benches-clearing brawl earlier this season.
As I mentioned in the recaps the other day, the Pirates broadcast booth has been salty as all get-out about Dietrich, openly whining about him on the air. You see that from time to time. Buccos broadcaster John Wehner, however, is so disgusted with Dietrich that he’s, in my view anyway, crossed a major line in his criticism.
As Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports, Wehner was on Pittsburgh radio the other morning and ripped Dietrich. See if you can spot the part that I think crossed the line:
“I can’t stand him . . . I just don’t see why – I don’t understand why you have to do that. It’s different if you’re a Hall of Fame player, you’re a 60-homer guy, you’re an established guy. Nobody ever heard of him before this year . . . I heard of him because of his grandfather (Steve Demeter) who used to be a minor league coach for the Pirates. He was the nicest, sweetest guy in the world. He’s rolling in his grave every time this guy hits a home run. He’s embarrassed of his grandson.”
I guess he could’ve done worse and said a bunch of stuff about Dietrich’s mom, but I feel like projecting your own crappy attitude on to a guy’s dead grandfather is sufficiently bad to be considered out of bounds.
But yeah, Wehner sounds lovely.