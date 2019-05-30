Cubs sign Carlos Gonzalez to a minor league deal

Reds outfielder Derek Dietrich has absolutely crushed the Pirates this year, hitting seven home runs in nine games against them. Some of them have been absolute moon shoots and Dietrich has admired a few of them, flipped his bat and that sort of thing. One of those stand-and-stare jobs provoked a benches-clearing brawl earlier this season.

As I mentioned in the recaps the other day, the Pirates broadcast booth has been salty as all get-out about Dietrich, openly whining about him on the air. You see that from time to time. Buccos broadcaster John Wehner, however, is so disgusted with Dietrich that he’s, in my view anyway, crossed a major line in his criticism.

As Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports, Wehner was on Pittsburgh radio the other morning and ripped Dietrich. See if you can spot the part that I think crossed the line:

“I can’t stand him . . . I just don’t see why – I don’t understand why you have to do that. It’s different if you’re a Hall of Fame player, you’re a 60-homer guy, you’re an established guy. Nobody ever heard of him before this year . . . I heard of him because of his grandfather (Steve Demeter) who used to be a minor league coach for the Pirates. He was the nicest, sweetest guy in the world. He’s rolling in his grave every time this guy hits a home run. He’s embarrassed of his grandson.”

I guess he could’ve done worse and said a bunch of stuff about Dietrich’s mom, but I feel like projecting your own crappy attitude on to a guy’s dead grandfather is sufficiently bad to be considered out of bounds.

But yeah, Wehner sounds lovely.

