Ángel Pagán rescued following a boating accident

Former big league outfielder Ángel Pagán was one of three people rescued off the coast of Puerto Rico after their boat capsized Tuesday morning, according to multiple reports.

Pagá was rescued along with former Mets minor leaguer and Japanese league pitcher Orlando Román and Román’s 16-year-old son after a 15-foot wave flipped their boat off the coast of Vega Alta, a town on Puerto Rico’s northern coast. In a Facebook post, Román said the three were safe.

We last saw Pagán, 37, playing for Puerto Rico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. He last played in the majors in 2016. He spent his final five seasons with the Giants after four years with the Mets and two with the Chicago Cubs. He won a World Series ring with the 2012 Giants and retired with a career line of .280/.330/.408 64 home runs and 414 RBIs.

Román, 40, played in the Puerto Rico Winter League as recently as this past winter and last played regular season baseball for the Yakult Swallows in Japan in 2015.

Glad everyone’s safe.

