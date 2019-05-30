And That Happened: Wednesday’s Scores and Highlights

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Dodgers 9, Mets 8: The Dodgers trailed by five in the seventh, scored a couple but still, because of math, trailed by three in the bottom of the ninth. The Mets brought in closer Edwin Díaz then so it was game over, right? Nah.

In all the Mets bullpen gave up six runs while managing only seven outs. That’ll kill ya.

Phillies 11, Cardinals 4: Bryce Harper doubled, singled and drove in four, Scott Kingery and Maikel Franco hit back-to-back homers in the fifth, and Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run shot in the same inning to lead the rout. The Cards’ starter was rookie lefty Génesis Cabrera, which led to this sort of thing in the AP recap:

The Phillies played Genesis’ “I Can’t Dance” when the Cardinals took batting practice, and Genesis Cabrera quickly proved he was in too deep in his major league debut.

I am appalled as such hackery. I mean, really, just because of his name we’re gonna do callbacks to some old band tha—

So you're saying he's gonna play TONIGHT, TONIGHT, TONIIIIIGHT. WHOOOAAA OOOOHHHH? https://t.co/wATJsTOZcE — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) May 29, 2019

[Ed. — you were saying, Craig?]

Sorry. There must’ve been some misunderstanding.

Pirates 7, Reds 2: Josh Bell and Colin Moran each homered and drove in three. Bell had three hits in all, raising his average to .345 and extending his hitting streak to nine games. Reds manager David Bell was ejected after coming out and arguing in the wake of Eugenio Suárez getting hit in the hand by a pitch. The Pirates have thrown at the Reds a lot this year — and Suárez was injured when he was hit by a pitch from the Pirates last season — so I get why he was mad. Bell:

“Clearly, we’re not going to be protected by the umpires. Clearly, they think it’s OK to let them throw at our hitters. The league seems to think it’s OK.”

True. There is no inconsistent like “umpires trying and failing to control plunking wars” inconsistent.

Yankees 7, Padres 0: James Paxton pitched for the first time in nearly a month after being activated from the injured list. He held the Padres hitless over four innings, walking two and striking out seven on 66 pitches. I’d say he’s doing OK, wouldn’t you? Otherwise Chad Green, Adam Ottavino, Jonathan Holder, and Nestor Cortes Jr. combined for five scoreless innings in relief to complete the shutout and DJ LeMahieu, Giovany Urshela, Gleyber Torres, and Luke Voit each homered because there is death, taxes and the Yankees hitting a crap-ton of homers.

Angels 12, Athletics 7: Two men on in the 11th inning and Luis Rengifo of the Angels attempted to lay down a sacrifice. Matt Olson — one of the best defensive first baseman around — attempted to field the bunt barehanded and bobbled it and then sent his throw wide of first, allowing César Puello to score. After that a passed ball and RBI singles from Tommy La Stella and Jonathan Lucroy turned what was once a tied game in extras into a rout. Puello, who scored on Olson’s miscue, homered and had three hits, including his first career home run, driving in four. It was Puello’s first big league game since 2017. Nice way to make a second first impression.

Rangers 8, Mariners 7: Four lead changes, two blown saves and bad defense in a game between teams not going anywhere? Sign me up for, uh, anything but that. The Rangers, who blew an early 3-0 lead and found themselves down 7-5 late, got a two-run, pinch-hit single from Shin-Soo Choo to tie it at 7 in the eighth inning. Then with two outs in the top of the ninth, left fielder Nomar Mazara doubled over a super confused Domingo Santana, after which Asdrúbal Cabrera doubled to score the winning run. Here’s an exclusive video of the state of the Mariners right now:

Indians 14, Red Sox 9: Wasn’t that long ago that the Indians couldn’t buy a run but here they pounded out 18 hits and scored a couple of touchdowns. Carlos Santana was 3-for-4 with five RBI. José Ramirez had two doubles and two RBI. Greg Allen and Kevin Plawecki each knocked in two. Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Andrew Benintendi and Xander Bogaerts homered for Boston but if you can’t stop the other guys you’re not gonna win. The Indians entered this one without having hit a triple through the first 54 games of the season but hit three triples here. This may mean something. It may not. I don’t know. Still waiting for my mashed potatoes to finish cooking.

Tigers 4, Orioles 2: John Hicks homered for Detroit to tie it at two in the eighth inning and then Brandon Dixon of the Tigers hit a two-run homer to break it open. I said “for Detroit” and “of the Tigers” in the previous sentence because I feel like 95% of you have no idea who plays for the Tigers. Detroit takes two of three. The Orioles have lost 13 of 16.

Marlins 4, Giants 2: It was tie 1-1 in the seventh when Neil Walker hit a tiebreaking, pinch-hit double. The Marlins would add one in the seventh and one in the eighth for insurance. Brandon Belt drove in both of the Giants’ runs. Madison Bumgarner pitched well despite losing. Both of them have seen better days on this club. That’s seven losses in a row for San Francisco. The Marlins, meanwhile, have won nine of their last 12.

Nationals 14, Braves 4: The Nats jumped on Braves starter Kevin Gausman for four four runs in the first and then scored four more off of him in the second before Atlanta could record an out, ending this one before it even got going. The Nats first inning runs came on three singles and a sac fly. In the second it was a triple, a single and a groundout. It was not until they held an 8-0 lead that anyone for Washington hit a homer. That was Juan Soto. Matt Adams would hit one later. Adams would drive in three. Howie Kendrick would drive in four. Braves old friend Aníbal Sánchez, meanwhile, allowed only one hit in six shutout innings for the Nats. All four of the Braves runs came on an Austin Riley grand slam when they were already down 14-0. I’d say the Braves need some pitching.

Rays 4, Blue Jays 3: It was the bottom of the 11th and Justin Shafer was going for Toronto. He wasn’t going well. He walked two guys and let a man reach via an infield single to load the bases. Up stepped Willy Adames against a five man infield and outfielders guarding the gaps. All he had to do then was loft it into center and . . . walkoff. The highlight of the game, though was on Toronto’s side. Peep this catch by Jonathan Davis:

Cubs 2, Astros 1: Kyle Hendricks and Wade Miley dueled but Hendricks came out on top, allowing one run on four hits over eight with early homers from Kyle Schwarber and Kris Bryant his only support. There wasn’t much to celebrate here, however, given the injury to a child by a line drive foul ball. Obviously we’ll provide any updates once we hear anything.

White Sox 8, Royals 7: Last month the Royals and White Sox brawled when Tim Anderson was plunked one plate appeaance after he homered and flipped his bat. Here Kansas City starter Glenn Sparkman hit Tim Anderson in the helmet. It was probably not intentional, but when you do dumbass things earlier in the season you lose the benefit of the doubt, so Sparkman was ejected. Later in the game Anderson doubled in the go-ahead run. Living well is the best revenge. José Abreu hit a three-run homer, Yoan Moncada also homered. The White Sox, who blew a 7-1 lead, righted the ship to sweep the three-game set.

Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 4: Brendan Rodgers had a two-run single and Trevor Story to back pitcher Jeff Hoffman, who followed an opener and worked five innings to get the win. Hoffman even [all together now] helped his own cause with an RBI bunt single in the fourth.

Follow @craigcalcaterra