James Paxton tosses four hitless innings in return from IL

The Yankees activated lefty James Paxton from the 10-day injured list to make Wednesday afternoon’s start against the Padres. It went well, to say the least. Paxton held the Padres hitless over four innings, walking two and striking out seven on 66 pitches.
On offense, DJ LeMahieu, Giovany Urshela, Gleyber Torres, and Luke Voit each went yard. Once Paxton was out of the game, Chad Green, Adam Ottavino, Jonathan Holder, and Nestor Cortes Jr. combined for five scoreless innings as the Yankees went on to win 7-0. The Rays, who play tonight, entered Wednesday just one game behind the Yankees for first place in the AL East.
Paxton, 30, went on the IL on May 4 due to inflammation in his left knee. He lasted only three innings in his May 3 outing against the Twins. Following Wednesday’s start, Paxton now holds a 2.81 ERA with a 59/15 K/BB ratio in 41 2/3 innings. The Yankees are certainly happy to have him back.