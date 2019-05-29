James Paxton tosses four hitless innings in return from IL

The Astros’ injury woes are increasing.

Houston has placed shortsopt Carlos Correa on the 10-day injured list with a fractured rib. He was scratched from last night’s game with soreness in that area, but now we know it was a break. It’s not clear how he broke it, but sometimes you don’t notice that kind of thing immediately and you mistake it for sore muscles of something.

Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston hears that Correa will miss around 3-4 weeks. Houston lost George Springer to a Grade 2 hamstring strain over the weekend and announced a setback with José Altuve’s surgically-repaired right knee on Tuesday.

The silver lining: Houston has a 7.5 game lead in the AL West. That lead is over a very hot Oakland A’s team, though, so the faster they heal, the better.

