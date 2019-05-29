Child apparently injured after being struck by line drive in Houston

Cubs outfielder Albert Almora hit a line drive foul into the stands just beyond the netting at Minute Maid Park in the fourth inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Astros. The ball appeared to strike a small child, who had to be carried out of the stands to receive medical attention.
Almora was visibly shaken from the incident, taking time to get back into the batter’s box. In between innings, per MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart, Almora spoke with the security guard near the area of the stands where he hit the foul ball to get an update on the situation. Almora appeared to be visibly weeping.
We should hear more about the child’s status later tonight, probably after the completion of the game. [Update: The child is expected to be fine, thankfully, according to Sportstalk 790.]
Once again, Major League Baseball needs to mandate that protective netting be extended the full length down each foul line. It is good that netting has been extended at all 30 parks, but as tonight’s incident shows, it is still not enough. It’s not fair to the fans, many of which are young children, and it’s not fair to the players who have to live with inadvertently injuring fans.
Last month, tempers flared between members of the White Sox and Royals when pitcher Brad Keller threw at shortstop Tim Anderson. Anderson had celebrated a home run off of Keller earlier in the game, so Keller exacted revenge by throwing at Anderson, causing both teams’ benches to empty. Keller was suspended for five games and Anderson was suspended for one game (for using “a racially charged word”).
The White Sox and Royals didn’t meet up again until Monday in Chicago, with the White Sox winning the first two games of the three-game set. In the second inning of Wednesday’s series finale, after Eloy Jiménez singled, Royals starter Glenn Sparkman hit Anderson on the bill of his helmet with a 1-0, 86 MPH change-up. Sparkman was ejected immediately without any warning issued by home plate umpire Mark Carlson.
It is clear by the context of the situation, by the type and location of the pitch, and by Sparkman’s reaction that there was no malicious intent. It was a pitch that simply got away from Sparkman. The White Sox, already having scored two runs in the first inning, plated five runs in the second inning to take a commanding 7-1 lead.
We shall see if Sparkman receives any punishment from Major League Baseball. I would bet against it.