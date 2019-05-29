Carlos Correa out 3-4 weeks with fractured rib

The Astros’ injury woes are increasing.
Houston has placed shortsopt Carlos Correa on the 10-day injured list with a fractured rib. He was scratched from last night’s game with soreness in that area, but now we know it was a break. It’s not clear how he broke it, but sometimes you don’t notice that kind of thing immediately and you mistake it for sore muscles of something.
Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston hears that Correa will miss around 3-4 weeks. Houston lost George Springer to a Grade 2 hamstring strain over the weekend and announced a setback with José Altuve’s surgically-repaired right knee on Tuesday.
The silver lining: Houston has a 7.5 game lead in the AL West. That lead is over a very hot Oakland A’s team, though, so the faster they heal, the better.
The Yankees activated lefty James Paxton from the 10-day injured list to make Wednesday afternoon’s start against the Padres. It went well, to say the least. Paxton held the Padres hitless over four innings, walking two and striking out seven on 66 pitches.
On offense, DJ LeMahieu, Giovany Urshela, Gleyber Torres, and Luke Voit each went yard. Once Paxton was out of the game, Chad Green, Adam Ottavino, Jonathan Holder, and Nestor Cortes Jr. combined for five scoreless innings as the Yankees went on to win 7-0. The Rays, who play tonight, entered Wednesday just one game behind the Yankees for first place in the AL East.
Paxton, 30, went on the IL on May 4 due to inflammation in his left knee. He lasted only three innings in his May 3 outing against the Twins. Following Wednesday’s start, Paxton now holds a 2.81 ERA with a 59/15 K/BB ratio in 41 2/3 innings. The Yankees are certainly happy to have him back.