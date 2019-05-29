Astros top prospect Forrest Whitley shut down due to shoulder fatigue

Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports that Astros top prospect Forrest Whitley has been placed on the minor league injured list (seven-day) due to fatigue in his right shoulder. There is currently no timetable for his return.

Whitley, 21, has had a horrific 2019 season, yielding 33 runs (all earned) on 35 hits and 15 walks with 29 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings with Triple-A Round Rock. GM Jeff Luhnow said of Whitley, “There’s no pain necessarily, just he’s mentioned a couple times some discomfort. Pitchers have that (normally) so we just need to figure out if it’s real or what we’re going to do about it.”

The Astros selected Whitley in the first round (17th overall) in the 2016 draft. MLB Pipeline rates him as the Astros’ No. 1 prospect and No. 9 across baseball.

