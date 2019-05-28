Zack Cozart headed back to IL due to shoulder injury

Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports that Angels third baseman Zack Cozart will be placed on the 10-day injured list due to a left shoulder injury. Outfielder César Puello has been recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.
Cozart, 33, underwent season-ending left shoulder surgery in June last year to repair a torn labrum. In 38 games this season, Cozart hit a light .124/.178/.144 across 107 plate appearances. He is in the second year of a three-year, $38 million contract signed in December 2017.
The hot-hitting Tommy La Stella and David Fletcher have mostly been handling third base in recent weeks and that figures to be the case while Cozart is on the mend.
Astros second baseman José Altuve has been taken off of his rehab assignment due to “fatigue and soreness” in his surgically-repaired right leg, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Altuve returned to Houston to be reevaluated by team doctors.
Altuve, 29, was rehabbing a strained left hamstring. He suffered an avulsion fracture in his right knee and underwent surgery to repair it last October. Altuve got off to a decent start to the season, batting .243/.329/.472 with nine home runs, 21 RBI, and 21 runs scored in 164 plate appearances through May 10, his last game.
Aledmys Díaz had been handling second base in Altuve’s absence, but he was placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday due to a strained left hamstring. Jack Mayfield was called up from Triple-A Round Rock to man second base with the expectation that Altuve would soon return. Mayfield may now get an extended look at the position.