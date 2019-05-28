Zack Cozart headed back to IL due to shoulder injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports that Angels third baseman Zack Cozart will be placed on the 10-day injured list due to a left shoulder injury. Outfielder César Puello has been recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Cozart, 33, underwent season-ending left shoulder surgery in June last year to repair a torn labrum. In 38 games this season, Cozart hit a light .124/.178/.144 across 107 plate appearances. He is in the second year of a three-year, $38 million contract signed in December 2017.

The hot-hitting Tommy La Stella and David Fletcher have mostly been handling third base in recent weeks and that figures to be the case while Cozart is on the mend.

Follow @Baer_Bill