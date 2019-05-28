Sean Burnett retires

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Per Ken Davidoff of the New York Post, pitcher Sean Burnett has announced his retirement from baseball.

Burnett, 36, was with the Mets on a minor league deal signed in February. He struggled in five appearances with Triple-A Syracuse, allowing 11 earned runs on 12 hits and six walks with two strikeouts across 6 1/3 innings.

In his retirement letter, Burnett wrote, “The Mets were my favorite childhood team, and it felt special to throw my last pitch in a Mets uniform.”

Burnett hadn’t appeared in a major league game since 2016, due in part to arm injuries. The lefty retires with a career 3.52 ERA with 277 strikeouts in 378 1/3 innings of work with the Nationals, Pirates, and Angels.

