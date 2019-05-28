José Altuve taken off rehab assignment due to leg issue

Astros second baseman José Altuve has been taken off of his rehab assignment due to “fatigue and soreness” in his surgically-repaired right leg, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Altuve returned to Houston to be reevaluated by team doctors.

Altuve, 29, was rehabbing a strained left hamstring. He suffered an avulsion fracture in his right knee and underwent surgery to repair it last October. Altuve got off to a decent start to the season, batting .243/.329/.472 with nine home runs, 21 RBI, and 21 runs scored in 164 plate appearances through May 10, his last game.

Aledmys Díaz had been handling second base in Altuve’s absence, but he was placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday due to a strained left hamstring. Jack Mayfield was called up from Triple-A Round Rock to man second base with the expectation that Altuve would soon return. Mayfield may now get an extended look at the position.

