Fernando Rodney is a free agent

Veteran reliever Fernando Rodney has been released, the Athletics announced on Tuesday. Rodney was in the last year of his contract after the A’s picked up his $4.25 million club option in October.
Rodney, 42, was torched for 15 runs on 20 hits and 12 walks with 14 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings before being designated for assignment over the weekend.
While it would make sense that a struggling pitcher in his 40’s might not draw a lot of interest, the truth is most teams are in the market for bullpen help in one way or another. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Rodney latch on with another team on a minor league deal. The A’s are still on the hook for the remainder of his salary minus the prorated major league minimum if he catches on elsewhere.
Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports that Astros top prospect Forrest Whitley has been placed on the minor league injured list (seven-day) due to fatigue in his right shoulder. There is currently no timetable for his return.
Whitley, 21, has had a horrific 2019 season, yielding 33 runs (all earned) on 35 hits and 15 walks with 29 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings with Triple-A Round Rock. GM Jeff Luhnow said of Whitley, “There’s no pain necessarily, just he’s mentioned a couple times some discomfort. Pitchers have that (normally) so we just need to figure out if it’s real or what we’re going to do about it.”
The Astros selected Whitley in the first round (17th overall) in the 2016 draft. MLB Pipeline rates him as the Astros’ No. 1 prospect and No. 9 across baseball.