John Oliver: ‘Being a Yankee fan was the wrong thing to do morally’

By Craig CalcaterraMay 27, 2019, 10:43 AM EDT
Like a lot of Americans who are looking for a sport to follow when it’s not baseball season, I have dipped my toe in soccer on occasion over the years. I’ve never really gotten into it because I simply seem to be unable to find room in my life, brain and heart for a second sport at this point in my life, but I’ve come closer to picking up the English Premier League as a habit than anything else in the past few years.

Of course, the issue every American faces when they want to get into soccer from another country is what team to root for. And there are a number of theories and a lot of advice big time soccer fans will give newbies when it comes to picking an allegience.

Some will try to make analogies to baseball teams, such as, “If you like the Dodgers you should like Arsenal because both are usually pretty good but both tend to disappoint you in the end.” Some suggest that, if you have any ancestry in England you can pick a club near where your roots are. I’ve got British blood on both sides of my family, but the most recent relative from there is a great grandmother who was born in West Bromwich in the West Midlands. The problem there is that the West Brom club (a) got relegated last year and failed to make it back to the Premier League this year; and (b) I’m told they are rather boring and tedious to watch in any event. So, sorry great grandma Alice, I won’t be picking them up either.

Beyond those sorts of considerations, the thing you hear most often is that you can’t root for certain clubs because it’s simply wrong to do it. I’ve heard this about Manchester United, Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, and Liverpool on various occasions, with all of them being compared either to the Yankees or the Red Sox. Whether that’s because of their success, their financial dominance or, in the case of Liverpool, having the same dang ownership group as Boston, I’ve been told that it’s simply morally wrong to pick up one of those teams. They don’t need new fans, I’m told, or my support and backing of them would make me a frontrunner or something. I don’t have any idea how valid those notions are — I’m sure some EPL fans will explain it all in the comments — but you hear them a lot.

And now we learn that it goes both ways.

Talk show host and actor John Oliver was at the Mets game yesterday wearing a Mets cap and the crew came down to interview him. Oliver is English, has only been in this country for 13 years and was not any sort of a baseball fan before coming here. He has since married an American and lives here permanently, so like any smart person he has become a baseball fan. Good job, John!

But why a Mets fan?

As the kids say today: where is the lie?

Bill Buckner dies after battling dementia

By Craig CalcaterraMay 27, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT
Sad news to report: Jody Buckner, the wife of former Dodgers, Cubs, Red Sox, Royals and Angels first baseman Bill Buckner, says that her husband died today. The statement from the Buckner family:

“After battling the disease of Lewy Body Dementia, Bill Buckner passed away early the morning of May 27th surrounded by his family. Bill fought with courage and grit as he did all things in life. Our hearts are broken but we are at peace knowing he is in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

Buckner was 69 years old.

Buckner, a second-draft pick of the Dodgers in 1968, made his major league debut with Los Angeles as a 19-year-old in 1969, In all he played 22 seasons in the majors and won the 1980 National League batting title while playing for the Cubs. He led the NL in doubles in 1981 and 1983. His career line: .289/.321/.408. He hit 174 homers, had 2,715 career hits and drove in 1,208 runs. He made the All-Star team in 1981 and appeared in two World Series: 1974 with the Dodgers and 1986 with the Red Sox.

Unfortunately, Buckner is perhaps best known for the play in the 1986 World Series in which a slow roller off the bat of Mookie Wilson went through his legs in extra innings of a Game 6 that, if the Red Sox had won, would’ve given them their first World Series title since 1918. What is often lost in all of that was that (a) the Red Sox had already blown a 5-3 lead before Wilson came to bat, meaning the play did not alone cost the Red Sox victory; and (b) manager John McNamara, contrary to his practice for most of the season, failed to replace the by-then creaky-on-defense Bucknor with Dave Stapleton, who usually took over late in games in which Boston lead.

While, for many years after the play Buckner was cast as a goat by the local and national media and a large swath of baseball fans, his teammates supported him at the time and after, noting correctly that the Red Sox would not have been in the position to win the World Series if not for Buckner’s contributions. The passage of time had been good to Buckner in this regard as well, with him receiving a warm reception from Boston fans on several return trips to Fenway Park. Most notably at the 2008 home opener when he threw out the first pitch in dramatic, tears-of-joy inducing circumstances:

 

After his playing career Buckner was the Chicago White Sox’s hitting coach in 1996 and 1997 and managed the independent Brockton Rox in 2011.

He is survived by his wife, Jody, and three children.