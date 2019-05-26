Francisco Cervelli
Pirates place Francisco Cervelli on 7-day concussion list

By Ashley VarelaMay 26, 2019, 12:52 PM EDT
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli survived a scary moment during the fourth inning of Saturday’s 7-2 loss to the Dodgers. With two outs and a runner on second, Joc Pederson lifted a pitch to center field for the inning-ending out, but splintered his bat in the process and caught Cervelli’s helmet on the backswing.

In the bottom of the inning, Cervelli stepped up to the plate as if to take his next at-bat, but ultimately decided to remove himself from the game and was replaced by pinch-hitter Elias Díaz. Díaz doubled off of a Hyun-Jin Ryu changeup, then remained in the game to cover for Cervelli behind the dish. Reports cited “concussion-like symptoms” as the official reason for the catcher’s removal, and on Sunday, the Pirates placed Cervelli on the official 7-day concussion IL and recalled outfielder José Osuna from Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move.

Saturday’s incident marked the continuation of an alarming trend for the 33-year-old, who has seen more than his fair share of concussions and concussion-like injuries during the span of his 12-year career in the majors. He missed nearly a month of the 2018 season after taking a foul tip off of his facemask; prior to that, he was diagnosed with four separate concussions from 2009 through 2017.

While it’s certainly plausible that Cervelli will make it back into the lineup before too long, no one could fault the Pirates for erring on the side of caution here. He’s expected to cede his missed starts to Díaz, who remains the only viable catching option on the 40-man roster at present.

Nationals sign George Kontos to minors deal

George Kontos
By Ashley VarelaMay 26, 2019, 1:31 PM EDT
The Nationals selected the contract of reliever George Kontos from the Atlantic League Long Island Ducks, per an official announcement on Saturday. The right-hander has been assigned to Triple-A Fresno, but could still make his season debut sometime before the first half of the season draws to a close.

Kontos, 33, hasn’t pitched in the majors since he took a handful of back-to-back-to-back gigs with the Pirates, Indians, and Yankees in 2018. He inked a minor league pact with the Cubs over the offseason, but failed to break camp with the team and was subsequently released in mid-April. He turned in seven strong innings for the Ducks since then, allowing one run and one walk and striking out six of 27 batters in six appearances.

Last year, the veteran reliever posted a combined 4.39 ERA, 2.4 BB/9, and 5.1 SO/9 over 26 2/3 innings. While he hasn’t pitched anywhere close to his career-best numbers in four years, he may still provide some valuable depth for the club, whose bullpen ranks 10th best in the league with a cumulative 4.59 ERA and 5.9 fWAR so far in 2019.