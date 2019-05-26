Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Nick Pivetta to rejoin Phillies’ rotation

By Bill BaerMay 26, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT
Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Nick Pivetta will rejoin the Phillies’ rotation, starting Tuesday’s series opener at home against the Cardinals. Vince Velasquez will remain in the bullpen.

Pivetta, 26, allowed 17 earned runs on 31 hits and eight walks with 16 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings across his first four starts of the season. The performance resulted in a demotion to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. In six starts there, Pivetta had a much better 3.41 ERA with a 50/20 K/BB ratio in 37 innings of work.

Velasquez, 26, was solid as a starter, posting a 3.99 ERA across six starts. However, he averaged under five innings and 92 pitches per start. The right-hander tossed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen on Friday against the Brewers but was torched for four runs in two-thirds of an inning on Sunday. Mixed results, to say the least. The Phillies are trying to do what they can with their bullpen, currently missing David Robertson, Tommy Hunter, Pat Neshek, and Vìctor Arano.

Kris Bryant exits game after collision in outfield with Jason Heyward

By Bill BaerMay 26, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT
Cubs slugger Kris Bryant, starting in right field on Sunday against the Reds, had to leave the game in the fifth inning after colliding with center fielder Jason Heyward as the two converged to catch a Eugenio Suárez fly ball in the right-center field gap. Neither player caught the ball and a run wound up scoring on the play.

Heyward appeared to be fine. Bryant, who appeared to hit his head, was tended to by the team trainerand manager Joe Maddon before walking off the field. Heyward moved to right field and Albert Almora took over in center.

Bryant was 0-for-3 with a strikeout on the afternoon. He’s had a great season, however, batting .283/.405/.567 with 12 home runs, 34 RBI, and 42 runs scored in 227 plate appearances.

Bryant will undergo concussion protocol. The Cubs should have an update on his status later tonight. If Bryant needs to go on the injured list, David Bote would handle third base full-time.