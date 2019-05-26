Nationals sign George Kontos to minors deal

The Nationals selected the contract of reliever George Kontos from the Atlantic League Long Island Ducks, per an official announcement on Saturday. The right-hander has been assigned to Triple-A Fresno, but could still make his season debut sometime before the first half of the season draws to a close.
Kontos, 33, hasn’t pitched in the majors since he took a handful of back-to-back-to-back gigs with the Pirates, Indians, and Yankees in 2018. He inked a minor league pact with the Cubs over the offseason, but failed to break camp with the team and was subsequently released in mid-April. He turned in seven strong innings for the Ducks since then, allowing one run and one walk and striking out six of 27 batters in six appearances.
Last year, the veteran reliever posted a combined 4.39 ERA, 2.4 BB/9, and 5.1 SO/9 over 26 2/3 innings. While he hasn’t pitched anywhere close to his career-best numbers in four years, he may still provide some valuable depth for the club, whose bullpen ranks 10th best in the league with a cumulative 4.59 ERA and 5.9 fWAR so far in 2019.
Blue Jays top prospect Cavan Biggio made his MLB debut on Friday; by Sunday, he had his first pair of big-league hits, too. His first big moment arrived in the third inning of the team’s series finale against the Padres, when he chopped a Robbie Erlin fastball into right field for a single.
Biggio’s hit proved instrumental in getting the Blue Jays on the board. He advanced Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to third base and, in the next at-bat, Brandon Drury grounded into a force out to drive in the club’s first run of the afternoon.
In the fourth, Biggio went… well, bigger (sorry). He worked a 1-2 count against right-handed reliever Matt Wisler, then unloaded a towering 404-foot solo shot for his first MLB home run:
The 24-year-old second baseman is poised to make a big impact for the Blue Jays in 2019. The son of Hall of Fame infielder/outfielder Craig Biggio, Cavan ranked no. 9 among the organization’s prospects at the start of the season and slashed a promising .307/.445/.504 with six home runs, five stolen bases (in six attempts), and a .949 OPS through 173 PA at Triple-A Buffalo before getting the call to the Show this weekend. If Sunday’s performance is anything to go off of, it looks like the Blue Jays will be able to count on similar production levels from the rookie at the major-league level as well.
The Blue Jays currently lead the Padres 3-1 in the fifth.