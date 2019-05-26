Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Kris Bryant exits game after collision in outfield with Jason Heyward

By Bill BaerMay 26, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Cubs slugger Kris Bryant, starting in right field on Sunday against the Reds, had to leave the game in the fifth inning after colliding with center fielder Jason Heyward as the two converged to catch a Eugenio Suárez fly ball in the right-center field gap. Neither player caught the ball and a run wound up scoring on the play.

Heyward appeared to be fine. Bryant, who appeared to hit his head, was tended to by the team trainerand manager Joe Maddon before walking off the field. Heyward moved to right field and Albert Almora took over in center.

Bryant was 0-for-3 with a strikeout on the afternoon. He’s had a great season, however, batting .283/.405/.567 with 12 home runs, 34 RBI, and 42 runs scored in 227 plate appearances.

Bryant will undergo concussion protocol. The Cubs should have an update on his status later tonight. If Bryant needs to go on the injured list, David Bote would handle third base full-time.

Orioles place Chris Davis on injured list

Greg Fiume/Getty Images
By Bill BaerMay 26, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Orioles announced on Sunday that first baseman Chris Davis has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a hip injury. Pitcher Evan Phillips was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk.

It is unclear when Davis, 33, suffered the injury, but he hadn’t started since Thursday. Davis famously got off to a very slow start — setting a record for futility — but has hit better over the last six weeks or so. Since April 13, he has a .229/.302/.427 batting line with five home runs and 15 RBI in 106 plate appearances. Still not what the Orioles want, but better than nothing.

Renato Núñez and Trey Mancini will handle first base while Davis is recovering from his injury.