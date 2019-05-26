Kris Bryant exits game after collision in outfield with Jason Heyward

Cubs slugger Kris Bryant, starting in right field on Sunday against the Reds, had to leave the game in the fifth inning after colliding with center fielder Jason Heyward as the two converged to catch a Eugenio Suárez fly ball in the right-center field gap. Neither player caught the ball and a run wound up scoring on the play.

Heyward appeared to be fine. Bryant, who appeared to hit his head, was tended to by the team trainerand manager Joe Maddon before walking off the field. Heyward moved to right field and Albert Almora took over in center.

Bryant was 0-for-3 with a strikeout on the afternoon. He’s had a great season, however, batting .283/.405/.567 with 12 home runs, 34 RBI, and 42 runs scored in 227 plate appearances.

Bryant will undergo concussion protocol. The Cubs should have an update on his status later tonight. If Bryant needs to go on the injured list, David Bote would handle third base full-time.

