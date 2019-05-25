Mariners activate Kyle Seager

The Mariners have activated third baseman Kyle Seager from the 60-day injured list, per a team announcement on Saturday. Dylan Moore has been optioned to Triple-A Tacoma to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Seager, while right-handed reliever Sam Tuivailala has been placed on the 60-day IL (ruptured Achilles tendon).
Seager, 31, suffered a partial tear in the extensor tendon of his left hand during spring training and has yet to make his season debut. He underwent surgery on the tendon in mid-March and has had a long and slow recovery since then, eventually working his way up to a few starts in Triple-A last week. Through his first nine games in the minors, he batted .256/.310/.308 with two extra bases, seven RBI, and a .617 OPS over 42 plate appearances.
Any progress is good progress, though, and the Mariners will no doubt be looking to Seager to uphold the .250+ average, 3.0+ fWAR totals of seasons past as he works his way back to a full workload — especially with fellow third baseman Ryon Healy headed to the 10-day IL with a bout of back inflammation. Seager will start at third and bat sixth when the club faces off against the Athletics at 4:07 PM EDT on Saturday.
The Giants called up minor league outfielder Mike Yastrzemski in advance of their game against the Diamondbacks on Saturday. The grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, Mike was acquired by the the club in March in a trade for right-hander Tyler Herb. In a corresponding move, struggling outfielder Mac Williamson has been designated for assignment.
It’s been a long road to the Show for 28-year-old Yastrzemski, who has ping-ponged between Double-A and Triple-A for the last three years without turning in the kind of consistent numbers needed to graduate to the majors. Since his arrival in Triple-A Sacramento this spring, however, he’s batted an encouraging .316/.414/.676 line with 12 home runs, 25 RBI, and a 1.090 OPS across 163 plate appearances. He’ll start in left field for his MLB debut.
Given his recent performance, Yastrzemski certainly seems capable of delivering the kind of offensive contribution the Giants are in desperate need of; following a devastating 18-2 loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday, they hold the second-lowest winning percentage in the National League and fourth-lowest overall. Per FanGraphs, their offense also ranks third-worst in the NL with a collective .219 average and 2.1 fWAR.