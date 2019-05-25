Giants call up Mike Yastrzemski

The Giants called up minor league outfielder Mike Yastrzemski in advance of their game against the Diamondbacks on Saturday. The grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, Mike was acquired by the the club in March in a trade for right-hander Tyler Herb. In a corresponding move, struggling outfielder Mac Williamson has been designated for assignment.
It’s been a long road to the Show for 28-year-old Yastrzemski, who has ping-ponged between Double-A and Triple-A for the last three years without turning in the kind of consistent numbers needed to graduate to the majors. Since his arrival in Triple-A Sacramento this spring, however, he’s batted an encouraging .316/.414/.676 line with 12 home runs, 25 RBI, and a 1.090 OPS across 163 plate appearances. He’ll start in left field for his MLB debut.
Given his recent performance, Yastrzemski certainly seems capable of delivering the kind of offensive contribution the Giants are in desperate need of; following a devastating 18-2 loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday, they hold the second-lowest winning percentage in the National League and fourth-lowest overall. Per FanGraphs, their offense also ranks third-worst in the NL with a collective .219 average and 2.1 fWAR.