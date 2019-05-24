Getty Images

Yoenis Céspedes has season-ending surgery

By Craig CalcaterraMay 24, 2019, 11:06 AM EDT
The other day Yoenis Céspedes, who was already in the process of recovering from last year’s season-ending surgery on his foot — suffered multiple ankle fractures from an accident on his ranch. Yesterday he underwent surgery and is, once again, expected to miss the remainder of the season as a result.

It wasn’t certain that Céspedes was going to make it back in any meaningful way in 2018 as it is, but obviously it’s somewhat less than ideal to, you know, suffer multiple broken bones in your ankles when you’re a professional athlete. At some point I’m sure we’ll get the story of just what happened to Céspedes — initial reports were that he fell off a horse, then that was quickly amended to a report that he did not fall off a horse — but either way it means at least two lost seasons in a row for the guy.

Céspedes turns 34 in October. He’s making $29 million this season and $29 million next season on the four-year, $110 million deal he inked following the 2016 season. That means that, assuming he heals properly, he’ll almost certainly be back at Mets camp for one more go-around in 2020, but it’s not insane to think that, at this point, his baseball career is in serious jeopardy.

Mets sign Ervin Santana to a minor league deal

By Craig CalcaterraMay 24, 2019, 1:19 PM EDT
The Mets have signed pitcher Ervin Santana to a minor league deal.

Santana was most recently with the White Sox who designated him for assignment and subsequently released him in late April. It was a earned release, as he allowed 14 runs on 19 hits and six walks with five strikeouts over 13.1 innings before being cut. He only made five starts with the Twins in 2018 due to a an injury, but he was an All-Star in 2017 so why not kick the tires?

Santana will report to extended spring training to kick off the rust. Your guess is as a good as mine as to when or if he’ll pitch in New York this year.