Christian Yelich
Video: Christian Yelich belts league-best 20th home run of 2019

By Ashley VarelaMay 24, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT
It’s been a good week for multitalented Brewers slugger Christian Yelich, who showed off his beer chugging capabilities during a Bucks game on Thursday night, then returned to dominate the baseball sphere on Friday with his 20th home run of the season.

In the third inning, Yelich worked a full count against Phillies right-hander Jerad Eickoff, finally letting loose on a 91.1-m.p.h. fastball that dipped into the right field corner to help the Brewers snap a 2-2 tie:

According to MLB Stats, the 27-year-old outfielder reached the 20-homer threshold in the fewest number of team games since Josh Hamilton did it for the Rangers in 2012. Friday’s blast also marked the third such hit he’s recorded against the Phillies in the last two weeks alone, following two home runs off of Edgar García and Zach Eflin during the club’s last road trip.

Entering Friday’s opener, Yelich held a .325/.440/.732 batting line with 19 homers, nine stolen bases, and a 1.172 OPS through 191 plate appearances. While he was held out for the majority of the week’s games due to a mild case of back spasms, he appears to have made a full recovery.

The Brewers currently lead the Phillies 4-3 in the fourth.

Mets sign Matt Kemp to minor league deal

Matt Kemp
By Craig CalcaterraMay 24, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT
The Mets have had a lot of injuries in their outfield. How many? So many that they’re bringing in Matt Kemp, who they just signed on a minor league deal. Hey, why not? He’s functionally free.

Kemp was released by the Reds earlier this month after batting just .200/.210/.283 over 62 plate appearances. While he was a pretty useful player for the first half of the 2018 season for the Dodgers, the odds of him making major contributions to the Mets this year are probably about the same odds there were on Adrián González making an impact when the Mets signed him last year. But again: what’s the harm?