Mets sign Ervin Santana to a minor league deal

The Mets have signed pitcher Ervin Santana to a minor league deal.
Santana was most recently with the White Sox who designated him for assignment and subsequently released him in late April. It was a earned release, as he allowed 14 runs on 19 hits and six walks with five strikeouts over 13.1 innings before being cut. He only made five starts with the Twins in 2018 due to a an injury, but he was an All-Star in 2017 so why not kick the tires?
Santana will report to extended spring training to kick off the rust. Your guess is as a good as mine as to when or if he’ll pitch in New York this year.
The numbers down in Triple-A this year are absolutely redonkulous — and the numbers being put up by the Diamondbacks’ Triple-A team, the Reno Aces, are maybe the silliest in the game — but at some point you can’t ignore gaudy stats.
Here are some gaudy stats: .339/.437/.800 with 21 home runs and 62 RBI in 44 games. That’s the line put up first base prospect Kevin Cron so far this year and it has earned him a promotion to the bigs. And yes, he is C.J. Cron‘s brother.
How much of a “prospect” you want to call Cron depends on how you feel about 26-year-old rookies who didn’t rate particularly high on the various prospects that circulate before each season. Still, bop is bop and the Dbacks are short of bop right now. And really, he bops in the bigs like he boped in the bushes, the Dbacks could flip him to someone in need of some 1B/DH production, right?
Vive le bop.