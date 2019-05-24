Khris Davis shut down with oblique issue

Athletics designated hitter Khris Davis has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hip/oblique contusion, per a team announcement. He’ll be shut down from swinging a bat for five days, at which point he’ll undergo further evaluation. A definite timetable for his return has not been announced.

Davis initially sustained the injury after colliding with the left field wall earlier this month, and doesn’t appear to have recovered as quickly or completely as the club hoped he would by this point. Since the move is retroactive to May 22, he’ll be eligible to come off the injured list in early June, assuming all goes according to plan.

In a corresponding move, rookie outfielder Skye Bolt was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to fill the vacant roster spot. Without Davis in the lineup, the team will continue to utilize Mark Canha at DH, as the 30-year-old infielder is currently batting a serviceable .224/.346/.567 with seven home runs and a .913 OPS through his first 81 PA of the year.