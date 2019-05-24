Khris Davis shut down with oblique issue

Athletics designated hitter Khris Davis has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hip/oblique contusion, per a team announcement. He’ll be shut down from swinging a bat for five days, at which point he’ll undergo further evaluation. A definite timetable for his return has not been announced.
Davis initially sustained the injury after colliding with the left field wall earlier this month, and doesn’t appear to have recovered as quickly or completely as the club hoped he would by this point. Since the move is retroactive to May 22, he’ll be eligible to come off the injured list in early June, assuming all goes according to plan.
In a corresponding move, rookie outfielder Skye Bolt was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to fill the vacant roster spot. Without Davis in the lineup, the team will continue to utilize Mark Canha at DH, as the 30-year-old infielder is currently batting a serviceable .224/.346/.567 with seven home runs and a .913 OPS through his first 81 PA of the year.
Astros right fielder George Springer left Friday’s game with yet another injury, this one on a sliding catch attempt in the eighth inning. As Springer converged with Yuli Gurriel and Aledmys Díaz on a high pop-up, he slid into foul territory and appeared to be in moderate discomfort after getting up.
From the replay, it looked as through Springer might have felt some pain in his left hamstring, but the Astros have yet to comment on the exact nature or severity of his injury. After exiting the field, he was promptly replaced by Josh Reddick in the right field corner, while Tony Kemp entered the game to take over in left.
It’s been a rough month for the 29-year-old outfielder, who narrowly avoided a trip to the injured list after missing four games with lower back stiffness earlier this week. Following the Astros’ 4-3 win over the Red Sox, manager A.J. Hinch told reporters he’s “not looking forward to the diagnosis” this time around, and expects to place Springer on the IL until he can work back to full strength.