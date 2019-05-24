George Springer exits with hamstring injury

Astros right fielder George Springer left Friday’s game with yet another injury, this one on a sliding catch attempt in the eighth inning. As Springer converged with Yuli Gurriel and Aledmys Díaz on a high pop-up, he slid into foul territory and appeared to be in moderate discomfort after getting up.
From the replay, it looked as through Springer might have felt some pain in his left hamstring, but the Astros have yet to comment on the exact nature or severity of his injury. After exiting the field, he was promptly replaced by Josh Reddick in the right field corner, while Tony Kemp entered the game to take over in left.
It’s been a rough month for the 29-year-old outfielder, who narrowly avoided a trip to the injured list after missing four games with lower back stiffness earlier this week. Following the Astros’ 4-3 win over the Red Sox, manager A.J. Hinch told reporters he’s “not looking forward to the diagnosis” this time around, and expects to place Springer on the IL until he can work back to full strength.
Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports that the Giants are calling up minor league outfielder Mike Yastrzemski. The grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, Mike was acquired by the the club in March in a trade for right-hander Tyler Herb and has yet to make his major-league debut. In a corresponding move, struggling outfielder Mac Williamson has been designated for assignment.
It’s been a long road to the Show for 28-year-old Yastrzemski, who has ping-ponged between Double-A and Triple-A for the last three years without turning in the kind of consistent numbers needed to graduate to the majors. Since his arrival in Triple-A Sacramento this spring, however, he’s batted an encouraging .316/.414/.676 line with 12 home runs, 25 RBI, and a 1.090 OPS across 163 plate appearances.
That’s certainly the kind of offensive contribution the Giants could use; following a devastating 18-2 loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday, they hold the second-lowest winning percentage in the National League and fourth-lowest overall. Per FanGraphs, their offense also ranks third-worst in the NL with a collective .219 average and 2.1 fWAR.