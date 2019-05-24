Diamondbacks to call up first base prospect Kevin Cron

The numbers down in Triple-A this year are absolutely redonkulous — and the numbers being put up by the Diamondbacks’ Triple-A team, the Reno Aces, are maybe the silliest in the game — but at some point you can’t ignore gaudy stats.

Here are some gaudy stats: .339/.437/.800 with 21 home runs and 62 RBI in 44 games. That’s the line put up first base prospect Kevin Cron so far this year and it has earned him a promotion to the bigs. And yes, he is C.J. Cron‘s brother.

How much of a “prospect” you want to call Cron depends on how you feel about 26-year-old rookies who didn’t rate particularly high on the various prospects that circulate before each season. Still, bop is bop and the Dbacks are short of bop right now. And really, he bops in the bigs like he boped in the bushes, the Dbacks could flip him to someone in need of some 1B/DH production, right?

Vive le bop.

