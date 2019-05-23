Yankees place CC Sabathia on the injured list

CC Sabathia‘s arthritic right knee is acting up again and, as such, the Yankees have placed him on the injured list.

Sabathia pitched against the Orioles last night, laboring through five innings and picking up the win thanks to the Bombers’ bombastic attack. After the game, though, he said he was ailing, referring to a shooting pain that goes through his knee every time he plants while delivering a pitch. At the time he said he might skip “at least” one start, but an injured list trip will probably make it more like two. He said that some rest and a cortisone shot should help his knee get back to playing shape.

Sabathia is in his final year as a big leaguer, having announced his retirement, effective after the 2019 season, before the season began. So far this year he’s 3-1 with a 3.48 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 34/17 in 41.1 innings across eight starts.

Sabathia could be replaced by Chance Adams, currently at Triple-A for his next start. James Paxton is likewise about to come off the injured list himself, so the Yankees should be able to whether the big guy’s absence pretty well.

