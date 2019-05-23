Anthony Rizzo breaks Budweiser sign with monster homer

Last night the Phillies were in Chicago to face the Cubs. The lead in to the game was all about how Cole Hamels was facing his former team. As I mentioned in the recaps this morning that sort of fizzled — Hamels got a no-decision after pitching four middling innings — but there was something pretty spectacular in the game all the same.
The spectacular thing: Anthony Rizzo‘s third inning homer off of Phillies’ starter Cole Irvin. In addition to erasing a 3-0 Philly lead, it was an absolute moon shot that hit off the Budweiser sign up above the right field scoreboard. Even better: it broke the dang sign. Watch the “d” when the ball gets there:
Statcast says it only went 437 feet, but if it hadn’t hit the sign the thing would probably still be flying.
The big takeaway here, though: do not throw 87 m.p.h. fastballs to a guy like Anthony Rizzo.
As Bill wrote last night, Robinson Canó — bashed for his lack of hustle just a few days ago — busted it out of the box last night and strained his hamstring. That has now landed him on the injured list. Adeiny Hechavarria took over at second base after Cano’s last night and is starting there in today’s game versus the Nationals. No timetable has been given for Canó, but one usually misses at least a couple of weeks with hamstring pulls, sometimes longer.
Also going on the shelf for the Mets is Jeff McNeil, who hurt his hamstring on Tuesday. J.D. Davis will cover for him until he comes back. Michael Conforto is the next regular outfielder who should return to the fold. He has still not been given an offical comeback date after hitting the injured list with a concussion, but it was reported yesterday that he has been symptom free for a few days, which is a good sign.