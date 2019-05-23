Anthony Rizzo breaks Budweiser sign with monster homer

Last night the Phillies were in Chicago to face the Cubs. The lead in to the game was all about how Cole Hamels was facing his former team. As I mentioned in the recaps this morning that sort of fizzled — Hamels got a no-decision after pitching four middling innings — but there was something pretty spectacular in the game all the same.

The spectacular thing: Anthony Rizzo‘s third inning homer off of Phillies’ starter Cole Irvin. In addition to erasing a 3-0 Philly lead, it was an absolute moon shot that hit off the Budweiser sign up above the right field scoreboard. Even better: it broke the dang sign. Watch the “d” when the ball gets there:

Statcast says it only went 437 feet, but if it hadn’t hit the sign the thing would probably still be flying.

The big takeaway here, though: do not throw 87 m.p.h. fastballs to a guy like Anthony Rizzo.

