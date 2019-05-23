Angels home game rained out for first time in four years

The Angels and Twins were supposed to play in Anaheim last night. And, as that old song goes, it never rains in Southern California. Except sometimes, anyway.

It had rained a couple of hours before the game, causing puddles to form in the outfield. The grounds crew worked remove water from the outfield, but conditions remained unplayable. I guess you don’t spring for the super high-end drainage system in L.A. that you might back east. Either way, they banged the game because of it.

The last time a home Angels game was postponed was on July 19, 2015. The last one before that was over 20 years earlier: June 16, 1995. It was only the twelfth time in the 53-year history of Angels Stadium that a game had been called.

In other news, when I was looking for the lyrics for this for this morning’s recaps I got lost in a Wrecking Crew Wikipedia hole which was strangely satisfying. If you’re bored later, I suggest you do the same.

