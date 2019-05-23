Getty Images

Angels home game rained out for first time in four years

By Craig CalcaterraMay 23, 2019, 8:42 AM EDT
6 Comments

The Angels and Twins were supposed to play in Anaheim last night. And, as that old song goes, it never rains in Southern California. Except sometimes, anyway.

It had rained a couple of hours before the game, causing puddles to form in the outfield. The grounds crew worked remove water from the outfield, but conditions remained unplayable. I guess you don’t spring for the super high-end drainage system in L.A. that you might back east. Either way, they banged the game because of it.

The last time a home Angels game was postponed was on July 19, 2015. The last one before that was over 20 years earlier: June 16, 1995. It was only the twelfth time in the 53-year history of Angels Stadium that a game had been called.

In other news, when I was looking for the lyrics for this for this morning’s recaps I got lost in a Wrecking Crew Wikipedia hole which was strangely satisfying. If you’re bored later, I suggest you do the same.

Mets lose Robinson Canó, Jeff McNeil to injured list

AP Photo
By Craig CalcaterraMay 23, 2019, 11:49 AM EDT
1 Comment

As Bill wrote last night, Robinson Canó — bashed for his lack of hustle just a few days ago — busted it out of the box last night and strained his hamstring. That has now landed him on the injured list. Adeiny Hechavarria took over at second base after Cano’s last night and is starting there in today’s game versus the Nationals. No timetable has been given for Canó, but one usually misses at least a couple of weeks with hamstring pulls, sometimes longer.

Also going on the shelf for the Mets is Jeff McNeil, who hurt his hamstring on Tuesday. J.D. Davis will cover for him until he comes back. Michael Conforto is the next regular outfielder who should return to the fold. He has still not been given an offical comeback date after hitting the injured list with a concussion, but it was reported yesterday that he has been symptom free for a few days, which is a good sign.