Wade Davis lands on IL with oblique strain

The Rockies announced on Wednesday that closer Wade Davis has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a strained left oblique. Pitcher Jairo Díaz has been recalled trom Triple-A Albuquerque and pitcher Tyler Anderson (knee surgery) has been placed on the 60-day disabled list.

Davis, 33, hadn’t pitched since May 14. It is currently unclear how or when he suffered his oblique injury. To date, the veteran right-hander owns a 2.45 ERA with 18 strikeouts and 10 walks across 14 2/3 innings.

Bryan Shaw, Scott Oberg, and Carlos Estévez could all see some save chances while Davis is out.

Díaz, 27, briefly pitched in the majors in 2017. He yielded a lone run on 12 hits and six walks with 22 strikeouts in 20 innings at Triple-A this season.

