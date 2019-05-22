Video: Josh Bell sends a baseball into the Allegheny River on the fly

Earlier this month, Pirates first baseman Josh Bell hit a baseball into the Allegheny River on the fly, a difficult feat. The blast came off of the Rangers’ Shelby Miller back on May 8 and was measured at 472 feet by Statcast.
Bell reached the Allegheny River on the fly again on Wednesday night, homering with the bases empty against the Rockies’ Jon Gray in the second inning. That cut the Pirates’ deficit to 3-1. According to the MLB Stats Twitter account, Bell is the first player to twice hit the Allegheny on the fly.
After the homer, Bell is hitting .329/.399/.700 with 15 dingers, 45 RBI, and 32 runs scored in 193 plate appearances on the season.
For years here, I have espoused what I like to call the “work smarter, not harder” philosophy. It comes up every time there’s a controversy over a player not hustling. Busting it out of the batter’s box on a ground ball is, I argue, not worth it 99 percent of the time. The risk of getting injured outweighs the small chance of reaching base. It is not one of my popular viewpoints.
Mets second baseman Robinson Canó is the latest lightning rod in the hustle controversy. The veteran twice failed to run hard on what became double plays. Manager Mickey Callaway benched him on Monday for the lack of effort. Upon his return yesterday against the Nationals, the crowd booed him during an 0-for-4 effort.
On Wednesday, Canó came to the plate with a runner on second base and two outs in the third inning against Max Scherzer. He grounded out to shortstop to end the inning. He ran hard, though and suffered an injury in the process. Laura Albanese of Newsday reports that he left with left quad tightness.
Work smarter, not harder.