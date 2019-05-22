Video: Josh Bell sends a baseball into the Allegheny River on the fly

Earlier this month, Pirates first baseman Josh Bell hit a baseball into the Allegheny River on the fly, a difficult feat. The blast came off of the Rangers’ Shelby Miller back on May 8 and was measured at 472 feet by Statcast.

Bell reached the Allegheny River on the fly again on Wednesday night, homering with the bases empty against the Rockies’ Jon Gray in the second inning. That cut the Pirates’ deficit to 3-1. According to the MLB Stats Twitter account, Bell is the first player to twice hit the Allegheny on the fly.

After the homer, Bell is hitting .329/.399/.700 with 15 dingers, 45 RBI, and 32 runs scored in 193 plate appearances on the season.

Follow @Baer_Bill