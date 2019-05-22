Roberto Pérez diagnosed with a concussion

Indians catcher Roberto Pérez has been diagnosed with a concussion. He sustained it after taking a ball off the mask in last night’s game against the Athletics.

Manager Terry Francona called it a “mild” concussion, but if we’ve learned anything in sports in the past several years it’s that you have to assume all brain injuries are serious unless and until the symptoms go away. Francona said that the team will make a decision today about whether to place Pérez on the injured list, but assume that’ll be a yes.

Pérez is hitting .228/.319/.426 with six home runs and has played above average defense behind the plate for Cleveland. Assuming he’s sent to the injured list he’ll be replaced by backup Kevin Plawecki. Minor leaguer Eric Haase is en route to Cleveland from Columbus so, after a stop at the essential Grandpa’s Cheese Barn at Exit 186 on Interstate 71, he’ll be in town for backup duties.

