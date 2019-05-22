Mets trade Keon Broxton to the Orioles

The other day the New York Mets designated the ineffective — and frustrated — Keon Broxton for assignment. I would’ve bet a decent sum that Broxton would just be released at the end of all of that but they found a trade partner: the Orioles, who just acquired Broxton from the Mets for $500,000 in international bonus money.
Not a bad haul, really, all things considered. Broxton was batting .143/.208/.163 in 53 plate appearances. Getting half a million extra bucks to spend on an international free agent is worth more than that production, that’s for sure.
As for the Orioles: they have nothing to lose. Why not see if a chance of scenery and a better fit gives them something — anything — out of Broxton.
The 16-31, last place Royals had a power outage lasting nearly two weeks. Entering Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Cardinals, Jorge Soler had hit the club’s most recent home run, a solo shot off of the Phillies’ Jake Arrieta in the sixth inning on May 10. That time frame spanned eight games.
Soler ended the home run drought, hitting a three-run round-tripper off of Michael Wacha to cap off a six-run third inning in the first game of the twin billing, staking the Royals to a 7-0 lead.
Soler, 27, is now batting .249/.303/.497 with 11 homers, 30 RBI, and 22 runs scored in 198 plate appearances on the season. He’s the only member of the Royals currently in double-digits in homers, though Hunter Dozier (nine) and Alex Gordon (eight) should soon join him.