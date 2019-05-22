Mets trade Keon Broxton to the Orioles

The other day the New York Mets designated the ineffective — and frustrated — Keon Broxton for assignment. I would’ve bet a decent sum that Broxton would just be released at the end of all of that but they found a trade partner: the Orioles, who just acquired Broxton from the Mets for $500,000 in international bonus money.

Not a bad haul, really, all things considered. Broxton was batting .143/.208/.163 in 53 plate appearances. Getting half a million extra bucks to spend on an international free agent is worth more than that production, that’s for sure.

As for the Orioles: they have nothing to lose. Why not see if a chance of scenery and a better fit gives them something — anything — out of Broxton.

