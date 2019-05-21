And That Happened: Monday’s Scores and Highlights

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Yankees 10, Orioles 7: J.A. Happ and the Yankees spotted Baltimore a 6-1 lead but it wasn’t enough. Gary Sánchez started off the comeback with an RBI single in the sixth and capped off the comeback and his four-RBI night with a tie-breaking, three-run bomb in the top of the ninth. Gleyber Torres homered twice for New York. In addition to the power display, the Yankees’ comeback was aided by some sort of “Benny Hill Show” montage of Oriole defensive ineptitude, as described by this passage in the AP gamer:

New York scored in the seventh on an overthrow by left fielder Dwight Smith Jr., who fell for a fake tag-up on third base. In the ninth, right fielder Joey Rickard threw to the wrong base on a single, Smith heaved the ball past the plate on Aaron Hicks‘ tying sacrifice fly as Cameron Maybin took third, catcher Pedro Severino misjudged a foul pop that preceded a two-out walk to Luke Voit and Sanchez connected off Mychal Givens (0-1).

Other than that, sure, things are looking fine for the O’s. How do you feel about it, Gary?

Athletics 6, Indians 4: Jurickson Profar, Matt Olson and Matt Chapman homered as the A’s took their fourth in a row. Brett Anderson was cruising in this one until he broke Roberto Pérez’s bat on a pitch but both the ball and the barrel of the bat came shooting Anderson’s way, he ducked quickly and strained his neck in the process. Just a freak thing which really stinks for Anderson, who has had worse luck with injuries than almost any pitcher still going. The only bright side here is that the A’s say it’s not serious. And that, perhaps, Anderson will get to wear one of those padded neck braces lawyers give whiplash victims. Such as the one the guy Carol got into the fender bender with on that episode of the “Brady Bunch” that time. Dude faked being hurt, Mike suspected it and, in a dramatic courtroom scene, threw his briefcase on the floor in order to make the plaintiff turn quickly in surprise, thereby revealing that he was faking. Which worked on the show, but in real life, would (a) probably get Mike in a lot more trouble with the judge; (b) would not be deemed probative in the case as even an injured person might react at a sharp loud noise; and (c) could subject Mike to being dragged into the case as a co-defendant, accused of exacerbating the man’s injuries with his stunt. WAY TO GO, Mike Brady. Maybe stop trying to help, OK? And we know you killed you first wife.

Red Sox 12, Blue Jays 2: David Price was activated from the injured list and only allowed two unearned runs in five innings. The two runs did come on a two-run homer from Luke Maile, though, bolstering my idea to come up with a category of runs somewhere between what is now unearned and earned. I mean, sure, the runs were technically unearned because Price should’ve been out of the inning but for a previous error, but he did serve up a gopher ball too, so maybe he shouldn’t get off scot free? I dunno, nobody asks me these things. Michael Chavis, Jackie Bradley Jr., Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers all went deep for Boston.

Mets 5, Nationals 3: Everyone is calling for Mickey Callaway’s head after a sweep at the hands of the Marlins, Robinson Canó got benched for lack of hustle, the Mets didn’t even know who was starting this one for them early yesterday afternoon — Wilmer Font was told he was starting when he showed up at the park — and they were facing the Nats’ best starter at the moment in Patrick Corbin. So, obviously, they jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on a couple of homers, extended it to 4-0 by the third and weathered things well when the Nats made it close in the late innings, getting an insurance run on a Dominic Smith pinch-hit single. Even Canó made an appearance, getting a pinch hit himself. All’s well in Queens again. Now let’s re-focus our attention on how bad things are for Washington.

Phillies 5, Cubs 4: Jake Arrieta faced his old mates and did just fine, allowing one run over six. His relief, Seranthony Domínguez, did not fare as well, coughing up three runs in the eighth to give the Cubs the lead. Jean Segura tied it up with an RBI single in the ninth but he, for some reason, tried to stretch it into a double and was thrown out at second. Which was way less than ideal given that (a) he had just pushed the go-ahead run to third; and (b) Bryce Harper was on deck. On to extras they went, with J.T. Realmuto saving Segura’s and the Phillies’ bacon with a 10th inning dinger to win the game.

Rangers 10, Mariners 9: Texas led 7-0 and 10-2 but Seattle managed to make it close. That scare aside, things looked nice for the Rangers as Mike Minor struck out 11 with only one walk in six innings of work and Texas batters went deep five times, with Asdrúbal Cabrera doing it twice and Hunter Pence, Joey Gallo and Rougned Odor each going yard once. Tim Beckham had five RBI for Seattle thanks in 80% part to a grand slam off of now-reliever and, I would guess, soon to be either injured listed or DFA’d Shelby Miller.

Astros 3, White Sox 0: Brad Peacock tossed five shutout innings and four relievers combined to complete the blanking. Jake Marisnick and Tyler White each went deep for Houston, which has won 11 of 12.

Braves 4, Giants 1: Mike Soroka continues his dominant run as the emerging ace of the Braves, taking a perfect game into the sixth, tossing eight innings, allowing only two hits, striking out seven and not walking a batter. Soroka has allowed one earned run or fewer in all seven starts this season. In this one, despite how well he pitched, his ERA actually rose from 0.98 to 1.01. Soroka was backed by two dingers from Ronald Acuña Jr. and a two-run shot from Austin Riley. A crisp two hour, twenty-three minute affair by the Bay that served as, more or less, the Platonic ideal of a Braves win in 2019 and, hopefully, for the next six-to-ten years.

Padres 2, Diamondbacks 1: Franmil Reyes hit a two-run homer and rookie righty Chris Paddack allowed one run and five hits in six innings, striking out seven and walking one. As with the Braves, the Padres could see that combo putting up games like that for a good long time too.

Twins 3, Angels 1: Miguel Sanó continues to make his recent addition to the Twins roster felt, hitting a two-run eighth inning homer to break a 1-1 tie and give Minnesota the win. He homered on Saturday too. He only has four hits in five games but all of them have been for extra bases. Twins starter Jake Odorizzi did not manage to extend his winning streak to seven straight starts as he earned a no-decision here, but he did pitch well enough to win, allowing three hits while striking out six in five shutout innings. Oh, and the Angels lost both Andrelton Simmons and Shohei Ohtani to injury, making for a truly dreadful evening.

