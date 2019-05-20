Koji Uehara has retired

Tim Tebow is not having a very good go of it in Triple-A. He’s hitting .157/.216/.231 in his first 34 games at the minors’ top level. This is somewhat problematic given that the worse the Mets’ season goes — and it ain’t going great right now — the more likely it is that they’ll want to give him a big league cup of coffee at the end of the year. I mean, they still might do it anyway, but I’m sure they’d like his slugging percentage to be higher than his weight when they do.

Yesterday, though, the Heisman Trophy winner did something good: he hit a dinger. His first since his promotion to Syracuse. It came in his 105th at bat of the year.

The homer was the product of a recent hot — well, let’s call it warm — streak that he’s been on of late. Tebow has hit in seven of his past nine games, raising his average from .130 to .157. He has five doubles and 11 RBI on the year to go with that homer. Citi Field, here he comes.

Here’s the blast is in all of its minor league glory:

