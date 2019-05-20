Julio Urías to be reinstated from administrative leave

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías is expected to be reinstated from administrative leave on Tuesday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports. Urías was arrested on May 13 on suspicion of domestic battery and placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball the next day.

We saw last year that Major League Baseball continually extended the administrative leave for Cubs shortstop Addison Russell and Astros reliever Roberto Osuna as it investigated each player’s own domestic violence accusation. That Urías will be reinstated after just one week suggests MLB has already wrapped up its investigation.

It remains to be seen if Urías will receive a punishment. The league at large as well as the Dodgers specifically not necessarily need an official charge to levy a fine and/or suspension.

Follow @Baer_Bill