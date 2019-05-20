Giancarlo Stanton to begin rehab assignment tonight

Giancarlo Stanton will begin a minor league rehab assignment Monday with High-A Tampa. That according to the team’s Tweet to that effect.
Stanton has been on the injured list since April 1 due to a left biceps strain and a left shoulder strain sustained in what Aaron Boone called a “funky swing” at the time. Figure he’ll need a week or so of minor league games to get back to playing speed.
At the time Stanton’s injury seemed to be a catastrophic thing for the team’s chances, but after a sluggish start the Yankees have been on fire for weeks and now sit in first place in the American League East.
Still, getting Stanton back will be a big boost for the New York lineup. He’s hit a few homers in his time, I hear.
Tim Tebow is not having a very good go of it in Triple-A. He’s hitting .157/.216/.231 in his first 34 games at the minors’ top level. This is somewhat problematic given that the worse the Mets’ season goes — and it ain’t going great right now — the more likely it is that they’ll want to give him a big league cup of coffee at the end of the year. I mean, they still might do it anyway, but I’m sure they’d like his slugging percentage to be higher than his weight when they do.
Yesterday, though, the Heisman Trophy winner did something good: he hit a dinger. His first since his promotion to Syracuse. It came in his 105th at bat of the year.
The homer was the product of a recent hot — well, let’s call it warm — streak that he’s been on of late. Tebow has hit in seven of his past nine games, raising his average from .130 to .157. He has five doubles and 11 RBI on the year to go with that homer. Citi Field, here he comes.
Here’s the blast is in all of its minor league glory: