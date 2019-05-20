Braves trade Jesse Biddle and Arodys Vizcaíno to Seattle for Anthony Swarzak

A swap of relievers today, with the Braves acquiring righty reliever Anthony Swarzak and cash considerations from the Mariners for righty Arodys Vizcaíno and Lefty Jesse Biddle.

Swarzak has a 5.27 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, and 17/8 K/BB ratio in 13.2 innings. This after a similarly poor year with the Mets in 2018. He’ll work in middle relief for the Braves.

Biddle was designated for assignment by Atlanta last week after allowing seven earned runs in 15 relief appearances while giving up 18 hits and walking 10 in 11.2 innings. That was surprising given that he was effective in 2018 but the Braves had no choice but to let him go last week. The Mariners, nine games out in the AL West and not expected to do anything in 2019 have a bit more leeway to let Biddle try to figure it out and regain last year’s form.

Vizcaíno is out for the season following shoulder surgery and is a free agent this coming offseason. His inclusion in the deal is to make the cash work for everyone.

