Braves trade Jesse Biddle and Arodys Vizcaíno to Seattle for Anthony Swarzak

A swap of relievers today, with the Braves acquiring righty reliever Anthony Swarzak and cash considerations from the Mariners for righty Arodys Vizcaíno and Lefty Jesse Biddle.
Swarzak has a 5.27 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, and 17/8 K/BB ratio in 13.2 innings. This after a similarly poor year with the Mets in 2018. He’ll work in middle relief for the Braves.
Biddle was designated for assignment by Atlanta last week after allowing seven earned runs in 15 relief appearances while giving up 18 hits and walking 10 in 11.2 innings. That was surprising given that he was effective in 2018 but the Braves had no choice but to let him go last week. The Mariners, nine games out in the AL West and not expected to do anything in 2019 have a bit more leeway to let Biddle try to figure it out and regain last year’s form.
Vizcaíno is out for the season following shoulder surgery and is a free agent this coming offseason. His inclusion in the deal is to make the cash work for everyone.
Mets second baseman Robinson Canó is not in the lineup for Monday’s series opener against the division rival Nationals. Per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, it’s punishment for failing to run hard on a pair of double plays over the weekend against the Marlins.
Manager Mickey Callaway said, “He understands that it’s unacceptable to not run balls out. He understands that he needs to do that at all times.”
Canó first gaffe came in the top of the seventh inning on Friday, with his team trailing 7-3. Facing Adam Conley, Canó hit a grounder back to the pitcher, who turned a 1-6-3 double play. Canó was only halfway up the first base line when the throw got to first base.
In the fourth inning on Sunday, with the game still scoreless, Canó tapped a Sandy Alcantara pitch in the dirt. Thinking it was foul, Canó didn’t run, but catcher Chad Wallach charged and grabbed the ball while it was still in fair territory. He threw to second base for the force out and then the ball was easily whipped to first base to complete the double play as Canó still thought it was foul.
This likely wouldn’t be as big a deal as it currently is if Canó were actually producing at the plate and if the Mets weren’t in a freefall. Canó has a .245/.293/.374 batting line on the season. Meanwhile, the Mets are 20-25 and riding a five-game losing streak which includes having been shut out in each of their last two games.