Roman Quinn to give up switch-hitting

Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports that Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn will bat right-handed exclusively when he returns from the injured list. Quinn is currently working his way back from a Grade 2 groin strain.
Quinn, 26, has a meager .684 OPS across 239 plate appearances in the majors. He has fared much better from the right side against left-handed pitching, owning an .811 OPS compared to his .615 OPS as a left-handed hitter facing right-handed pitching.
Quinn said, “Honestly, it’s something I’ve been thinking about my whole career.” Gelb notes that giving up switch-hitting was Quinn’s idea and he approached manager Gabe Kapler with it.
With Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen, and Odúbel Herrera staking claims to starting jobs in the outfield, Quinn will resume a bench role upon his return from the injured list.
Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu continued to pitch excellently, tossing seven more scoreless innings against the Reds, extending his scoreless innings streak to 31. The lefty limited the Reds to five hits and a walk while striking out five on the afternoon. He left with a 4-0 lead, improving to 6-1 on the season with a 1.52 ERA and a 59/4 K/BB ratio in 59 1/3 innings.
Ryu is now tied with Fernando Valenzuela and Bob Miller for the 10th longest scoreless innings streak in Dodgers history. The club record, which is also the major league record, is 59 innings set by Orel Hershiser in 1988. Ryu’s rotation mate Clayton Kershaw has the Dodgers’ fourth- and fifth-longest scoreless innings streak at 41 and 37 innings, respectively.
Ryu will attempt to extend his streak when he faces the Pirates in Pittsburgh next Sunday afternoon.