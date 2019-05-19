Roman Quinn to give up switch-hitting

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports that Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn will bat right-handed exclusively when he returns from the injured list. Quinn is currently working his way back from a Grade 2 groin strain.

Quinn, 26, has a meager .684 OPS across 239 plate appearances in the majors. He has fared much better from the right side against left-handed pitching, owning an .811 OPS compared to his .615 OPS as a left-handed hitter facing right-handed pitching.

Quinn said, “Honestly, it’s something I’ve been thinking about my whole career.” Gelb notes that giving up switch-hitting was Quinn’s idea and he approached manager Gabe Kapler with it.

With Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen, and Odúbel Herrera staking claims to starting jobs in the outfield, Quinn will resume a bench role upon his return from the injured list.

